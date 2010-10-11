Free computer & beautician courses in Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi Education Foundation is conducting free computer and beautician course. The foundation charges only registration and examination fee from the selected and it charges no course fee for any course.





Rajiv Gandhi Education Foundation, Bangalore

The foundation is conducting various computer and beautician courses in Bangalore. It charges only registration and examination fee from the candidates selected and there will be no course fee for any courses.



Rajiv Gandhi Education Foundation, Bangalore is a ISO Certified & Registered Society



All the courses conducted here is suited for students, unemployed, housewives and also for retired persons.



Details of computer courses :

Six months Diploma Course in Hardware & Networking, Application and Programming and Computer Teacher Training

Three months Certificate Course in Basic Plus, Office Secretary, Graphic Designing, Desk Top Publishing [DTP] and Computerized Financial Accounting

Study Centres : Basavanagudi, Bannerghatta Road, Banashankari, Domlur, Hennur Bande, Hanumanthanagar, Hosakerehalli, U\Indiranagar, Jayanagar, J.P.Nagar, Koramangala, Lingarajapuram, Malleswaram, Marathahalli, Mysore Road, Rajajinagar, R.T.nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Shivajinagar, Tavarekere, Tumkur, Vijayanagar and Yelahanka.



Details of Beauticians Courses :

Three months Certificate Courses in Skin & Body Care, Hair Styling & Dressing

Six months Diploma Course in Beauty Culture and also in Bridal Makeup

Study centres : Frazer Town, Indiaranagar, Jayanagar, Koramangala, Richmond Town, Sadashivanagar and Ulsoor Road.



Eligibility

Candidates should have passed S.S.L.C. and above and no age limit.



Interested required to grab this golden opportunity, for more details they can can contact the concerned at the contact details given here.



Rajiv Gandhi Education Foundation,

206/1, Opposite 22nd Cross, Kaggadasapura Main Road,

C.V.Raman Nagar Post, Bangalore-560093.

Phone : 080-41163391 / 9880012248

email : rgefblr@gmail.com



