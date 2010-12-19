BMTC Monthly Bus Pass Agent Details

BMTC offers various services Bus passes monthly service to all it citizens in the state to communte through all the services





BMTC offers monthly bus passes to all it commuter travelling through BMTC buses be it A/c Volvo Buses, Vaju Vajra, Vajra, Bangalore Rounds, Big 10 or Suvarna, ordinary and sub urban



These help the commuter to travel and board any buses while travelling from one destination to other in the city. BMTC also offers services such as daily passes, student passes too.



BMTC has appointed Monthly passes agent across all areas of Bangalore city which will help the citizens to contact them and get the required pass for them.



The list of Monthly Bus Pass Agent in Bangalore are:



1 Smt.Prathiba Ravindra

Varun Business Center,

GF-1, Arya plaza,

No.3/4, Bull temple road,

Chamarajpet, Bangalore-560 0018.

Phone-6529080, 51204850,306120 Chamarajpet



2 Jagadeesh Naik

M/s. Sringeri Enterprises,

MESA complex, 1st phase,14/1, Old tollgate,

Magadi main road, Rajajinagar,

Bangalore-23.

Phone-3357881 Rajajinagar



3 Devaraj.S.G.

C/o.Chikkasubbaiah,

Sri.Banashankari Enterprises,

#635/2, NH4, Near Jalahalli cross, T.Dasarahalli, Bangalore-57

phone-8912769, 8912689 Peenya



4 M.R.Khan Abbas sharif patel, No.15, KPM bus stand,

Beside Ayyappa temple,

Bangalore-560 002. Kalasipalyam



5 T.Girish

M/s.Geethanjali Enterprises,

No.372, 80 ft road,

Padmanabhanagar

Bangalore-70

Phone-26694466 (9844243716)

Res.6693234

Fax: 26690707 Padmanabha nagar

6 Sri.Mahesh Chand J.B.

M/s.Spoorthi Enterprises,

#3, 1st floor,

Gangamma compound,

Near Canara Bank bus stop,Hebbala,

Bangalore-24.

Phone-9845425337, 9880359672,23541474 Hebbala

7 K.R.Saraswathi,

C/0.Shankar travels,

37, south end road,

Basavanagudi,

Bangalore-4 (near Advaith Marketing

Phone-6762315 Basavanagudi

8 M.Shivagangamma

Sri.Banashankari Enterprises,

No.151/1, Near Kengeri Police station, Bangalore

Mysore road, Kengeri,

Bangalore-60 Kengeri

9 M.Krishnamurthy

No.14, MIG, KHB colony,

2nd stage, Havanoor circle,

Basaveshwaranagar,

Bangalore-560 079 Basaveshwaranagar

10 S.V.Satyanarayanagupta

Ajay business center,

1&2 SC road,

Sheshadripuram,

Bangalore-20

Phone-3314951 Sheshadripuram

11 G.Shobarani

No.78/3, Cellar floor,

Canara bank complex, 11th cross, temple road,

Malleswaram, Bangalore-3

Phone-3912040,3346470 Malleswaram

12 Leela Devaraj

M/s.Sriram Enterprises

No.89, Ganapathi complex, Sanjayanagar main road, Opp. Aswathnagar bus stop,

RMV 2nd stage, Bangalore-94.

Phone-3411271 RMV 2nd stage

13 Vydehi Narendra,

M/s. Naidruva Travels,

No.3, MKS Arcad,

Bellary road,

Ganga nagar,

Bangalore-560 032. Ganganagar

14 K.Panindra

M/s. Sunitha Travels,

Flight shop, No.146, KRS market, OK road, Kumbarpet, Bangalore-2.

Phone-2123977,2275827 Kumbarpet

15 A.Umapathi,

S/o.Sri.N.S.Armugam,

M/s. Vayuputra travel, No.32, 2nd cross, 7th main, Saibabanagara,

Srirampura, Bangalore-21 Srirampura

16 K.S.Kamakshi

W/o.K.S.Sheshanna,

Sulalita Air Travels,

No.73, 100 ft road, BTM 2nd stage, Bangalore-76.

Phone-6688278,6688287 BTM layout

17 G.P.Anand Kumar,SVS travels, No.31, Nanda Arcade,

Vanivilas road, (above exide Batter show room)

Basavanagudi, Bangalore-560 004.

Phone-6508562 Basavanagudi

18 Srinivasamurthy

SNS Enterprises,

NO.64, 8th cross, 3rd main, margosa road,

Malleswaram, Bangalore-3

Phone-3362085,3446101 Malleswaram

19 Ravikumar.S.

Sriram Circulating library,

No.29A, 8th man road,

Banashankari 1st phase, 2nd block, Hanumanthnagar,

Bangalore-50

Phone-6605244,6916998 Hanumanthnagar

20 B.L.Nagaraj,

Nimishamba Enterprises,

No.109, Cubbonpet main road,

Bangalore-2

22916180 Cubbonpet main road