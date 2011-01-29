    1. Resources
Trekking and National Park becomes costlier in Karntaka

Forest department has decided to raise the fees for all it National parks across the state, find the below the new fees implemented on Feb 1, 2011

Forest Department has decided to raise fees for all the national parks across the state. Forest department has not raised any fees in last four years. So they have decided it to increase this year with the increasing number of tourist and Government on plans to introduce night safari in some of the national parks.

Citizens will also now shell out more than 3times of fees what they had been paying in past. The entry fees, photography, parking, cottage and many other amenities price have raised by the department. Forest department is going to utilize this money for development of the parks and providing basic necessities for the tourist.

Karnataka has three major National Parks:

  • Bannerghatta National Park
  • Bandipur Forest (National Park)
  • Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary


    • Also with this increase in price of entry fees and other, department has also decided to stop trekking in the forest.

    The price rise will taken in affect from Feb 1. 2011

    The new prices are as follows:

    Bannerghatta National Park






    IndianForeigners
    OldNewOldNew
    Entry fee per day Rs.40 Rs.200Rs.80Rs.1000
    Safari in Dept BusRs.35Rs.100Rs.35 Rs.100
    Safari in Dept Jeep Rs.65 Rs.200Rs.65 Rs.200
    PVT Vehicle Safari
    Jeep / CarRs.550Rs.1000Rs.550 Rs.1000
    LCVRs.1050 Rs.1500Rs.1050 Rs.1500
    Bus / Truck Rs.1600 Rs.2500Rs.1600 Rs.2500
    Guide Fee Per day Rs.200 Rs.500Rs.200Rs.500
    Elephant Joy Ride Rs.65 Rs.300Rs.65 Rs.300
    PhotoGraphy
    Manual / Digital Camera No Hike No HikeNo Hike No Hike
    HandyCam Rs.150 Rs.1000Rs.150Rs.1000
    Video Camera Rs.300 Rs.1000Rs.300 Rs.1000


    Gopalaswamy Betta (BandiPur)


    Old New
    Parking Fee for Cycle No Hike No Hike
    Parking fee for Bike Rs. 25Rs. 100
    Parking fee for Jeep / Car Rs. 50 Rs 500
    Parking fee for LCV Rs. 100 Rs. 1000
    Parking fee for Buses Rs. 200 Rs. 2000


