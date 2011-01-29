Trekking and National Park becomes costlier in Karntaka

Forest department has decided to raise the fees for all it National parks across the state, find the below the new fees implemented on Feb 1, 2011





Forest Department has decided to raise fees for all the national parks across the state. Forest department has not raised any fees in last four years. So they have decided it to increase this year with the increasing number of tourist and Government on plans to introduce night safari in some of the national parks.



Citizens will also now shell out more than 3times of fees what they had been paying in past. The entry fees, photography, parking, cottage and many other amenities price have raised by the department. Forest department is going to utilize this money for development of the parks and providing basic necessities for the tourist.



Karnataka has three major National Parks:



Bannerghatta National Park

Bandipur Forest (National Park)

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary



Also with this increase in price of entry fees and other, department has also decided to stop trekking in the forest.



The price rise will taken in affect from Feb 1. 2011



The new prices are as follows:



Bannerghatta National Park Indian Foreigners Old New Old New Entry fee per day Rs.40 Rs.200 Rs.80 Rs.1000 Safari in Dept Bus Rs.35 Rs.100 Rs.35 Rs.100 Safari in Dept Jeep Rs.65 Rs.200 Rs.65 Rs.200 PVT Vehicle Safari Jeep / Car Rs.550 Rs.1000 Rs.550 Rs.1000 LCV Rs.1050 Rs.1500 Rs.1050 Rs.1500 Bus / Truck Rs.1600 Rs.2500 Rs.1600 Rs.2500

Guide Fee Per day Rs.200 Rs.500 Rs.200

Rs.500 Elephant Joy Ride Rs.65 Rs.300

Rs.65 Rs.300 PhotoGraphy Manual / Digital Camera No Hike No Hike No Hike No Hike HandyCam Rs.150 Rs.1000 Rs.150

Rs.1000 Video Camera Rs.300 Rs.1000

Rs.300 Rs.1000



Gopalaswamy Betta (BandiPur) Old New Parking Fee for Cycle No Hike No Hike Parking fee for Bike Rs. 25

Rs. 100 Parking fee for Jeep / Car Rs. 50 Rs 500 Parking fee for LCV Rs. 100 Rs. 1000 Parking fee for Buses Rs. 200 Rs. 2000