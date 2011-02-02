Aircel Retail Stores in Bengaluru

Aircel is one of the leading Telecom provider in South India. Find the complete list of Aircel stores in Bangalore city.





Are you keen to change your current mobile service operator to Aircel without changing your mobile number? Well, you can do that now very easily as you can see here: How to move to Aircel services.



Here's a list of the stores where you can get the requisite Aircel Mobile Number Portability (MNP) forms in Bangalore:



1. Aircel stores at Brigade Road Bengaluru

(a) No.74 , Sumaru Towers

Brigade Road

Bangalore-560025

Ph: 9738292888



2. Aircel store at Koramangala Bengaluru

No. 422, 80ft Road,

4 Block Koramangala

Bangalore

Ph: 9738292864



3. Aircel stores at Jaynagar Bengaluru

(a) No.40 old no 1384/1383, East End Main Road,

9th Block Jaynagar

Bangalore

Ph: 9738292865



4. Aircel stores at Malleswaram Bengaluru

(a) No.494 , 4th cross , Sampige Road ,

Malleswaram

Bangalore

Ph: 9738292869



5. Aircel store at 3rd Cross Road, BSK, Bengaluru

No.1237/12, 3rd cross,

BSK, 2nd stage

Bangalore - 560070

Ph: 9738292868



