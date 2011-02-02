Aircel Retail Stores in Bengaluru
Aircel is one of the leading Telecom provider in South India. Find the complete list of Aircel stores in Bangalore city.
Here's a list of the stores where you can get the requisite Aircel Mobile Number Portability (MNP) forms in Bangalore:
1. Aircel stores at Brigade Road Bengaluru
(a) No.74 , Sumaru Towers
Brigade Road
Bangalore-560025
Ph: 9738292888
2. Aircel store at Koramangala Bengaluru
No. 422, 80ft Road,
4 Block Koramangala
Bangalore
Ph: 9738292864
3. Aircel stores at Jaynagar Bengaluru
(a) No.40 old no 1384/1383, East End Main Road,
9th Block Jaynagar
Bangalore
Ph: 9738292865
4. Aircel stores at Malleswaram Bengaluru
(a) No.494 , 4th cross , Sampige Road ,
Malleswaram
Bangalore
Ph: 9738292869
5. Aircel store at 3rd Cross Road, BSK, Bengaluru
No.1237/12, 3rd cross,
BSK, 2nd stage
Bangalore - 560070
Ph: 9738292868
