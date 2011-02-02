LPG Gas Connection issue in Karnataka

Government has taken a bold step and set deadline for all the citizens across the city to submit certain documents in order to get their gas refill for the next time.



The reason for this action to be taken was the distribution of unwanted APL ration card and then getting a gas connection for the same. According to Government there are about 32 lakhs people above poverty line, however, the total demand has increased to 50 lakh ration card distributed in the city. This has raised question in the Government sector.



The Government has asked everyone to submit their identity proof with the respective Gas agencies which will help them to get their gas refill next time. The documents to be submitted are:



1) Ration Card copy

2) If you do not have ration card, then you will need to submit RR Number of electricity bill and declaration.



Citizens have lined up before the LPG connection-holders in many parts of the city to submit details to cylinder distributing agencies.



However, as the agencies themselves are confused about the guidelines, card-holders were left in a fix. In the meantime, the government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines to clear doubts over submission of particulars for LPG holders.



The Government has asked citizens not to panic the last date of submission has been extended to Feb 28.



Citizens can submit documents in 3 ways:



1) Visiting the Gas Agency.

2) By Post

3) Fax the Document

4) Online document submission



May be you can walk-in or fax or send by post your documents to the authorities



Or you can



Post details to: Commissioner, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, No. 8, Marketing Federation Building, Cunningham Road, Bangalore-560052



Fax details to: 22372204



The citizens can also submit their documents online by visiting http://ahara.kar.nic.in or Document Submission



In order to submit the document using the above link you will need to have



1) Scanned copy of Electricity bill

2) Scanned copy of LPG Gas Connection pass book

3) IF you have ration card then the same will be needed.



Once you submit the documents and fill up the relevant information, you will provided with a acknowledgement number which you can show to the respective agencies.



