LPG Gas Connection issue in Karnataka

Posted Date: |Updated: 02-Feb-2011


LPG Gas Connection Documents to be submitted and all information about it right here

Government has taken a bold step and set deadline for all the citizens across the city to submit certain documents in order to get their gas refill for the next time.

The reason for this action to be taken was the distribution of unwanted APL ration card and then getting a gas connection for the same. According to Government there are about 32 lakhs people above poverty line, however, the total demand has increased to 50 lakh ration card distributed in the city. This has raised question in the Government sector.

The Government has asked everyone to submit their identity proof with the respective Gas agencies which will help them to get their gas refill next time. The documents to be submitted are:

1) Ration Card copy
2) If you do not have ration card, then you will need to submit RR Number of electricity bill and declaration.

Citizens have lined up before the LPG connection-holders in many parts of the city to submit details to cylinder distributing agencies.

However, as the agencies themselves are confused about the guidelines, card-holders were left in a fix. In the meantime, the government on Saturday issued fresh guidelines to clear doubts over submission of particulars for LPG holders.

The Government has asked citizens not to panic the last date of submission has been extended to Feb 28.

Citizens can submit documents in 3 ways:

1) Visiting the Gas Agency.
2) By Post
3) Fax the Document
4) Online document submission

May be you can walk-in or fax or send by post your documents to the authorities

Or you can

Post details to: Commissioner, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, No. 8, Marketing Federation Building, Cunningham Road, Bangalore-560052

Fax details to: 22372204

The citizens can also submit their documents online by visiting http://ahara.kar.nic.in or Document Submission

In order to submit the document using the above link you will need to have

1) Scanned copy of Electricity bill
2) Scanned copy of LPG Gas Connection pass book
3) IF you have ration card then the same will be needed.

Once you submit the documents and fill up the relevant information, you will provided with a acknowledgement number which you can show to the respective agencies.

Find the complete list of Gas Agency in Bangalore


Related Articles

Check your LPG Connection Status

With Government deciding to reject or cancel the LPG Connection for the citizens in the city and state due to illegal connections, multiple connections. You can check the status of the your Gas Connection right here

LPG Gas Cylinders Subsidized System Details

Get to know how the LPG Gas Cylinders subsidized system will work starting from Oct 1 from various oil companies and how many cylinders will you get till March 2013. How will the tracking mechanism work with the citizens and gas agency.

More articles: LPG Gas Connection

Comments

Author: Ravikant Rao03 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 0

My gas agency (Jana Bharat Gas) is not even in the list of Agencies for Bharat gas

Author: Sonam03 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

As you are aware that the government is still working on the website and updating them

Author: Sonam03 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

Author: N.Rao.T.09 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

Thanks for this post. I was able to finish this. Online is pretty simple and quick. Just make sure your attachments are in JPEG / GIF formats.

Author: Nitin09 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 0

Hi All,

The last date of LPG Gas Connection document is extended to Feb 19

Author: Venkat C A09 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

In the above DocumentSubmission link "web5.kar.nic.in/fcslpg/main.aspx", my Gas distributor's name is appearing twice. "Pratik Enterprises, OMBR Layout" and "Prateek Gas Agencies, No 201....ombr layout..." is the same. Any idea like why it is and which one to choose?

Author: Nitin11 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

Hi Venkat,

Please check for the location and address.. this will help you decide.

May be you can submit on both of them.. and get tow ACK number. or you can check with your agencies code.

Author: pallavi23 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

Hi

My gas agency is Raghavendra gas agency in Mysore,it is not listed in the website,how will I submit the documents online?
If I send it through fax will I be getting any acknowledgement?

Author: Prema24 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

I don't have a ration card but am using a gas connection that is transferred from my native. Do I still have to furnish the details?

Author: Nitin24 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

Hi Prema,

Yes, you will need to submit the other documents, as you are availing gas from Bangalore.

You can submit electricity bill and first page scan copied of the Gas pass book. If you do it online, then you will get the acknowledgement.

If you are faxing it to the number, then the you will need keep the Fax success document once it is done.

Thanks

Author: Sonam24 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

Hi Pallavi,

I would request you to keep the fax copy with you, success document which you will receive once the fax was sent to the respective number.

This will help you get to produce it before your agency, if they say have not received.

Author: Prema25 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

Thank you so much for your feedback. I was able to submit it online and received the acknowledgement too.

Thanks much,

Author: Kiran Kumar G26 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

We have shifted to newly constructed house. The electricity bill has not been generated yet. I thought of getting the bill by Feb 22nd, but the lineman said there was no bill generated for my home. Now, I am worried of how to submit the documents of LPG gas connection. Please help me ASAP as last date is closing.

Author: Ishan Bhat26 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

Hi,

I have been trying to upload the scanned docs at the mentioned link above.

After entering all the required information and uploading the scanned docs, when I click on SUBMIT button, nothing happens. It doesn't submit the documents. Neither I get any error message.

Please help....as the last date is very near.

Thanks

Author: Kiran Kumar G26 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

Author: Kiran Kumar G26 Feb 2011 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 1

Author: Nitin27 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

Hi Kiran,

I would request you to walk down to Bangalore or nearby BESCOM center for the duplicate bill or copy of letter from them.

This will help you submit it.

Author: Sonam27 Feb 2011 Member Level: Gold   Points : 1

Hi Ishan,

Check the size of the documents. That is very important. The same happened to me when I submit initially.

You need to just decrease the size of the images.

Thanks

Guest Author: Math04 Apr 2012

Hi, I have just moved to bangalore and the documents have not been submitted for the house i stay in. What do i do?



