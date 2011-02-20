An insight on Kadri park , Mangalore

Kadri Park is a popular landmark garden situated in Kadri village of Mangalore, Dakshina Kannada District.





Kadri Park is a popular landmark garden situated in Kadri village of Mangalore, Dakshina Kannada District. It is in the heart of the city attracting publics, walkers, tourists, children etc.It was acquired from Kadri Jogishwara mutt during 1970 for garden development by the department of horticulture and made efforts towards garden development. Kadri Park comprises an area of 15.88 acres out of which total 10.00 acres is already developed. Of the total area, 15.38 acres has been brought under Karnataka Parks and preservation act, 1975 vide the government order dated 25-01-1988.



Efforts are continuously being made to comprehensively develop the park and to develop it into an attractive tourist destination. Request is also sought to the ministry of Tourism by the District administration for the installation of musical fountain inside the park and with the aim to attract more people.

During the year 2008-09, grant has been given to design and build ornamental compound around the park by the Department of Horticulture. Currently the work is under progress. Also various seating arrangements are also made by fixing new granite benches; installations of birdbaths, pergolas were also completed. Presently as a part of children Park, a skating rink is being constructed of the total cost of 14.5 lakhs. Also a new walker path of 9.9 lakh rupees was constructed during the same period.



The park is the venue for various functions as a new open air theatre was built with private funds. Each year, a grand flower show will be organized by the department of horticulture with the support of District Administration, Mangalore; Zilla panchayath, Mangalore and Mangalore City Corporation.

The garden is enriched with numerous native and exotic flora of wide ranging species which are well suitable for coastal conditions. The garden also comprises of a huge Mexican grass lawn of 5000 sq. metre area. The other features of the garden are attractive toy train for children, children garden, mussanda, ixora blocks and rose blocks. At the corner of the garden just adjacent to the highway, there is a large banyan tree and plans are being worked out for development of meditation area. .

The department of Horticulture, government of Karnataka is deeply concerned and entrusted with the scientific maintenance and upkeep of this garden. Towards this, significant contributions have been made by the Department to conserve, protect and multiply the wealth and land it to the use of the society at large. Constant efforts are being made to maintain the highest standards of the garden and satisfy the ecological dynamics.



However due to the paucity of funds, the department is finding it rather difficult to maintain the garden upto national standard. A garden trust committee at district level by name Siri Horticultural Society has been established to ease process of development and for conducting flower show. Recently district administration has formed a new committee for designing and developing the park comprehensively and to make it attractive tourist destination. However the corpus funds available with the committee is very meagre and has shown very small contribution and impact for the park development.