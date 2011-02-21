Bangalore - Garden City of India

Bangalore, officially known as Bengaluru is called by several names like Garden City of India, Silicon Valley, Pub City.





BANGALORE



Bangalore, state capital of Karnataka is the major center of India's IT industry. Bangalore is officially known as 'Bengaluru'. Bengaluru as a growing metro, is a home to many of the most well-recognised colleges and research institutions in India. Several IT companies, aerospace, telecommunications, defense and public sector industries are located in Bangalore.



Bangalore is known by several names:



Garden City of India - Bangalore is known as the 'Garden City of India' because of its greenery and the presence of many public parks like Lalbagh Botanical Gardens and Cubbon Park.



Silicon Valley of India - It has large number of information technology companies located in the city.



Pub City - Bangalore is also sometimes called as the "Pub Capital of India" and is one of the premier places to hold international rock concerts.



Bangalore is the first city in India to have electricity, powered by the hydroelectric plant situated in Shivanasamudra.



Bangalore is the third most populous city in India and the 28th most populous city in the world.



Languages:

Besides Kannada, other major languages spoken in the city are English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.



Festivals:

The most important and oldest festival celebrated in Bangalore is "Karaga Shaktyotsava" or Bangalore Karaga. Traditional Indian festivals like Deepavali, the "Festival of Lights", Ganesh Chaturthi, Ugadi, Sankranthi, Eid ul-Fitr, and Christmas are also celebrated.



Food:

Bangalore is popular for fast food service such as Roadside vendors, tea stalls, South Indian, North Indian, Chinese and Western fast food. Udupi restaurants are also very popular and they serve predominantly vegetarian, regional cuisine.



Music and Dance:

Bangalore is also a major center of Indian classical music and dance. During Traditional festivals, classical music and dance recitals are widely held in Bangalore.



Sports:

Cricket is the most popular sport in Bangalore. Bangalore's main international cricket stadium is the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 55,000. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is also the home of India's National Cricket Academy.



Education:

Bangalore is the best place in India for graduate studies or higher.



Higher Education

Bangalore is famous for its many educational and research institutes.

Prominent ones are:

Pure & Applied Sciences

The Indian Institute of Science, [63],

JNCASR (Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research)

University of Agricultural Sciences

Indian Institute of Astrophysics

Raman Research Institute

Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology



Medicine

Karnataka Veterinary, Animal & Fisheries Sciences University

Bangalore Medical College

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science



Mathematics

Indian Statistical Institute

CSIR Center for Mathematical Modeling and Computer Simulation



Management

Indian Institute of Management



Engineering

R V College of Engineering

P E S Institute of Technology

B M S College of Engineering

M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology

B M S Institute of Technology

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology

Bangalore Institute of Technology

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology

Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering



Computer Science

Indian Institute of Information Technology

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing



Other

Central Power Research Institute

National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

National Institute of Design (NID)



IT education

There are many IT training institutes in the city that cater to the needs of those who need to learn computer skills.



Climate:

Bangalore enjoys a relatively mild climate, while other parts of India are extremely hot during summer time.



Places of Interest:

Vidhana Soudha

Vikasa Soudha

Seshadari Iyer Memorial, Cubbon Park.

Bangalore Palace.

Tipu Sultan's Palace

Omthara Kala Kuteera



Temples

The Bull Temple, Basavanagudi

The Maha Bodhi Society Temple

ISKCON Hare Krishna Temple.

Maruthi Mandir, Gavi Gangadeshwara Cave Temple, Gavipuram.

Lord Shiva Temple behind Kemp Fort, Airport Road

Dodda Ganapathi, adjacent to Bull Temple.

Vasanthapura,in South Bangalore,

Shiva Temple (Shiv Mandir), Old Airport Road.

Banaswadi Hanuman Temple,

Sri RajaRajeshwari Temple

DakshinaMukhy Nandeeshwara Temple,

Mukti Naga temple

Meenakshi Sundaram Temple, Bannerghatta Road

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Gandhi Bazaar



Parks

Cubbon Park.

The Lal Bagh.

Bannerghatta National Park

Lumbini Gardens.

Bugle Rock Park

Wonder La Amusement park.

Freedom Park



Fairs & Exhibitions

Kadlekai Parishe (Peanut fair)

Chitra Santhe (Paintings market)

Aero India - air show



Shopping malls and markets

The Forum (Koramangala)

Garuda Mall (Magrath Road)

Mantri Mall (Malleshwaram)

Bangalore Central (Residency Road and Jayanagar 9th block)

Sigma Mall (Cunningham Road)

Poorva Mall (Old Madras Road)

Lido Mall (Ulsoor)

Mega Mall (Vyalikaval)

Prestige Mall (Vittal Mallya Road)

Gopalan Innovation Mall (Bannerghatta Road)

Meenakshi Mall (Bannerghatta Road)'



Hospitals

List of Major Hospitals and health care centers:

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital - Hospital Road, Shivajinagar.

EPMC's Women's Clinic & Surgery - 9th Block, Jayanagar

Jayadeva Hospital - 9th block, Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital - Tilaknagar, Jayanagar.

Manipal Hospital - Old Airport Road, Kodihalli.

Manipal Hospital - Mysore Road, Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Mallige Medical Centre-31/32,Crescent Road

Mallya Hospital - Vittal Mallya Road.

HOSMAT Hospital (Sports and Orthopedic Medicine) - Magrath Road.

Sagar Apollo Hospital - Tilaknagar, Bannerghatta Road.

Wockhardt Hospital - Cunningham Road.

Wockhardt Hospital - Opp. I.I.M., Bannerghatta Road.

Wockhardt Hospital - 80 feet road, Nagarbhavi.

Columbia Asia Hospital - Bellary Road, Hebbal.

M.S. Ramaiah Super Speciality Hospital, New B.E.L. Road, R.M.V. 2nd Stage.

Chinmaya Mission Hospital - C.M.H. Road, Indiranagar.

St. Johns Medical College Hospital - Sarjapur Road, Koramangala.

Narayana Hrudayalaya - Hebbugodi, Hosur Road.

National Institute of Mental Health And Neuro Sciences(NIMHANS)-Wilson Garden, Hosur Road.

Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital - I.T.P.L., Whitefield.