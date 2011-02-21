Bangalore - Garden City of India
Bangalore, officially known as Bengaluru is called by several names like Garden City of India, Silicon Valley, Pub City.
Bangalore, state capital of Karnataka is the major center of India's IT industry. Bangalore is officially known as 'Bengaluru'. Bengaluru as a growing metro, is a home to many of the most well-recognised colleges and research institutions in India. Several IT companies, aerospace, telecommunications, defense and public sector industries are located in Bangalore.
Bangalore is known by several names:
Garden City of India - Bangalore is known as the 'Garden City of India' because of its greenery and the presence of many public parks like Lalbagh Botanical Gardens and Cubbon Park.
Silicon Valley of India - It has large number of information technology companies located in the city.
Pub City - Bangalore is also sometimes called as the "Pub Capital of India" and is one of the premier places to hold international rock concerts.
Bangalore is the first city in India to have electricity, powered by the hydroelectric plant situated in Shivanasamudra.
Bangalore is the third most populous city in India and the 28th most populous city in the world.
Languages:
Besides Kannada, other major languages spoken in the city are English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Festivals:
The most important and oldest festival celebrated in Bangalore is "Karaga Shaktyotsava" or Bangalore Karaga. Traditional Indian festivals like Deepavali, the "Festival of Lights", Ganesh Chaturthi, Ugadi, Sankranthi, Eid ul-Fitr, and Christmas are also celebrated.
Food:
Bangalore is popular for fast food service such as Roadside vendors, tea stalls, South Indian, North Indian, Chinese and Western fast food. Udupi restaurants are also very popular and they serve predominantly vegetarian, regional cuisine.
Music and Dance:
Bangalore is also a major center of Indian classical music and dance. During Traditional festivals, classical music and dance recitals are widely held in Bangalore.
Sports:
Cricket is the most popular sport in Bangalore. Bangalore's main international cricket stadium is the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 55,000. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is also the home of India's National Cricket Academy.
Education:
Bangalore is the best place in India for graduate studies or higher.
Higher Education
Bangalore is famous for its many educational and research institutes.
Prominent ones are:
Pure & Applied Sciences
The Indian Institute of Science, [63],
JNCASR (Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research)
University of Agricultural Sciences
Indian Institute of Astrophysics
Raman Research Institute
Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology
Medicine
Karnataka Veterinary, Animal & Fisheries Sciences University
Bangalore Medical College
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science
Mathematics
Indian Statistical Institute
CSIR Center for Mathematical Modeling and Computer Simulation
Management
Indian Institute of Management
Engineering
R V College of Engineering
P E S Institute of Technology
B M S College of Engineering
M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology
B M S Institute of Technology
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering
Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology
Bangalore Institute of Technology
Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering
Computer Science
Indian Institute of Information Technology
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Other
Central Power Research Institute
National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS)
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)
National Institute of Design (NID)
IT education
There are many IT training institutes in the city that cater to the needs of those who need to learn computer skills.
Climate:
Bangalore enjoys a relatively mild climate, while other parts of India are extremely hot during summer time.
Places of Interest:
Vidhana Soudha
Vikasa Soudha
Seshadari Iyer Memorial, Cubbon Park.
Bangalore Palace.
Tipu Sultan's Palace
Omthara Kala Kuteera
Temples
The Bull Temple, Basavanagudi
The Maha Bodhi Society Temple
ISKCON Hare Krishna Temple.
Maruthi Mandir, Gavi Gangadeshwara Cave Temple, Gavipuram.
Lord Shiva Temple behind Kemp Fort, Airport Road
Dodda Ganapathi, adjacent to Bull Temple.
Vasanthapura,in South Bangalore,
Shiva Temple (Shiv Mandir), Old Airport Road.
Banaswadi Hanuman Temple,
Sri RajaRajeshwari Temple
DakshinaMukhy Nandeeshwara Temple,
Mukti Naga temple
Meenakshi Sundaram Temple, Bannerghatta Road
Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Gandhi Bazaar
Parks
Cubbon Park.
The Lal Bagh.
Bannerghatta National Park
Lumbini Gardens.
Bugle Rock Park
Wonder La Amusement park.
Freedom Park
Fairs & Exhibitions
Kadlekai Parishe (Peanut fair)
Chitra Santhe (Paintings market)
Aero India - air show
Shopping malls and markets
The Forum (Koramangala)
Garuda Mall (Magrath Road)
Mantri Mall (Malleshwaram)
Bangalore Central (Residency Road and Jayanagar 9th block)
Sigma Mall (Cunningham Road)
Poorva Mall (Old Madras Road)
Lido Mall (Ulsoor)
Mega Mall (Vyalikaval)
Prestige Mall (Vittal Mallya Road)
Gopalan Innovation Mall (Bannerghatta Road)
Meenakshi Mall (Bannerghatta Road)'
Hospitals
List of Major Hospitals and health care centers:
Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital - Hospital Road, Shivajinagar.
EPMC's Women's Clinic & Surgery - 9th Block, Jayanagar
Jayadeva Hospital - 9th block, Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar.
Sanjay Gandhi Hospital - Tilaknagar, Jayanagar.
Manipal Hospital - Old Airport Road, Kodihalli.
Manipal Hospital - Mysore Road, Rajarajeshwarinagar.
Mallige Medical Centre-31/32,Crescent Road
Mallya Hospital - Vittal Mallya Road.
HOSMAT Hospital (Sports and Orthopedic Medicine) - Magrath Road.
Sagar Apollo Hospital - Tilaknagar, Bannerghatta Road.
Wockhardt Hospital - Cunningham Road.
Wockhardt Hospital - Opp. I.I.M., Bannerghatta Road.
Wockhardt Hospital - 80 feet road, Nagarbhavi.
Columbia Asia Hospital - Bellary Road, Hebbal.
M.S. Ramaiah Super Speciality Hospital, New B.E.L. Road, R.M.V. 2nd Stage.
Chinmaya Mission Hospital - C.M.H. Road, Indiranagar.
St. Johns Medical College Hospital - Sarjapur Road, Koramangala.
Narayana Hrudayalaya - Hebbugodi, Hosur Road.
National Institute of Mental Health And Neuro Sciences(NIMHANS)-Wilson Garden, Hosur Road.
Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital - I.T.P.L., Whitefield.