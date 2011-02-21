Wonders of Bangalore
Everyone is aware of the Wonders of the World. Want to know the Wonders of Bangalore. Come Have a look at it.
WONDERS OF BANGALORE
VIDHANA SOUDHA - Palace of the People - Vidhana Soudha was designed to showcase indigenous architecture and usher in the new age of democracy.
BANGALORE PALACE - Lord of the Manor - The Bangalore Palace no longer hosts world leaders, but it remains the cynosure of heritage buffs.
BULL TEMPLE - A Holy Cow for Real - The Bull Temple, built to appease a wild bull that destroyed crops, now attracts visitors from around the globe.
BANNERGHATTA PARK - The Call of the Wild - Bannerghatta Park, a huge patch of lush cover, is where Bangaloreans get up close and personal with nature.
CUBBON PARK - Welcome to our Eden - Cubbon Park still retains its old charm despite the onslaught of development in a rapidly growing city.
INFOSYS CAMPUS - The buildings at Infosys are not only futuristic, but have also been a trail blazer for other private companies.
JAMIA MASJID - Monument of Harmony - The 18th century Jamia Masjid is not just about the past, but the living future that every citizen aspires for.
IISC - The Citadel of Learning - There is nothing like it in India and nothing better in Great Britain - Morris Travers, IISc's first director.
PYRAMID VALLEY - Tower of Inspiration - The Maitreya Buddha Pyramid, the world's largest meditation pyramid, is a new landmark, and an impressive one.
LALBAGH - Our Perennial Arcadia - Lalbagh, which started out as a fruit trees jungle, now sprawls across 240 acres and is every botanist's delight.
ST MARY'S BASILLICA - Peace at the Crossroad - Like a lotus amidst squalor, the revered St Mary's Basilica is a paean to Bangalore's assimilative quality.
HOLY TRINITY CHURCH - The Holy Trinity Church on M G Road was born of protests, but it now stands as a stately symbol of peace.
ELEVATED EXPRESSWAY - Long & Unwinding Road - Access-controlled and signal-free, Electronics City elevated expressway has changed the way Bangaloreans travel.
BIG BANYAN TREE - Over 400 years old and spanning three acres, the Big Banyan Tree has stood silent witness to the city's growth.
GAVI GANGADHARESHWARA - Religion Meets Science - For centuries, the Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple has fascinated researchers and drawn hordes of devotees.
Apart from the park the following three is a good place for Bird Watchers and can spot beautiful species of birds.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden
Nandi Hills
Bannerghatta National Park
Source: BlogBeats