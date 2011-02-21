    1. Resources
Wonders of Bangalore

Posted Date: |Updated: 21-Feb-2011


Everyone is aware of the Wonders of the World. Want to know the Wonders of Bangalore. Come Have a look at it.

WONDERS OF BANGALORE



VIDHANA SOUDHA - Palace of the People - Vidhana Soudha was designed to showcase indigenous architecture and usher in the new age of democracy.

BANGALORE PALACE - Lord of the Manor - The Bangalore Palace no longer hosts world leaders, but it remains the cynosure of heritage buffs.

BULL TEMPLE - A Holy Cow for Real - The Bull Temple, built to appease a wild bull that destroyed crops, now attracts visitors from around the globe.

BANNERGHATTA PARK - The Call of the Wild - Bannerghatta Park, a huge patch of lush cover, is where Bangaloreans get up close and personal with nature.

CUBBON PARK - Welcome to our Eden - Cubbon Park still retains its old charm despite the onslaught of development in a rapidly growing city.

INFOSYS CAMPUS - The buildings at Infosys are not only futuristic, but have also been a trail blazer for other private companies.

JAMIA MASJID - Monument of Harmony - The 18th century Jamia Masjid is not just about the past, but the living future that every citizen aspires for.

IISC - The Citadel of Learning - There is nothing like it in India and nothing better in Great Britain - Morris Travers, IISc's first director.

PYRAMID VALLEY - Tower of Inspiration - The Maitreya Buddha Pyramid, the world's largest meditation pyramid, is a new landmark, and an impressive one.

LALBAGH - Our Perennial Arcadia - Lalbagh, which started out as a fruit trees jungle, now sprawls across 240 acres and is every botanist's delight.

ST MARY'S BASILLICA - Peace at the Crossroad - Like a lotus amidst squalor, the revered St Mary's Basilica is a paean to Bangalore's assimilative quality.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH - The Holy Trinity Church on M G Road was born of protests, but it now stands as a stately symbol of peace.

ELEVATED EXPRESSWAY - Long & Unwinding Road - Access-controlled and signal-free, Electronics City elevated expressway has changed the way Bangaloreans travel.

BIG BANYAN TREE - Over 400 years old and spanning three acres, the Big Banyan Tree has stood silent witness to the city's growth.

GAVI GANGADHARESHWARA - Religion Meets Science - For centuries, the Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple has fascinated researchers and drawn hordes of devotees.


Cubbon Park Bangalore

Bangalore is very famous city for everyone to visit. A visit to Cubbon Park is essential.

BBMP Dry Lakes in Bengaluru city

With the increase in population and change in the weather, there are many lakes in the city which have dried up. Find the list of Dried lakes in the city.

LalBagh Bangalore - Botanical Gardens

Botanical gardens are famous to visit in Bangalore city. LalBagh is one of the historical and oldest garden situated right in the heart of the city.

Comments

Author: BlogBeats26 Aug 2016 Member Level: Bronze   Points : 0

Apart from the park the following three is a good place for Bird Watchers and can spot beautiful species of birds.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden
Nandi Hills
Bannerghatta National Park
Source: BlogBeats



