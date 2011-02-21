Wonders of Bangalore

Everyone is aware of the Wonders of the World. Want to know the Wonders of Bangalore. Come Have a look at it.





WONDERS OF BANGALORE



VIDHANA SOUDHA - Palace of the People - Vidhana Soudha was designed to showcase indigenous architecture and usher in the new age of democracy.



BANGALORE PALACE - Lord of the Manor - The Bangalore Palace no longer hosts world leaders, but it remains the cynosure of heritage buffs.



BULL TEMPLE - A Holy Cow for Real - The Bull Temple, built to appease a wild bull that destroyed crops, now attracts visitors from around the globe.



BANNERGHATTA PARK - The Call of the Wild - Bannerghatta Park, a huge patch of lush cover, is where Bangaloreans get up close and personal with nature.



CUBBON PARK - Welcome to our Eden - Cubbon Park still retains its old charm despite the onslaught of development in a rapidly growing city.



INFOSYS CAMPUS - The buildings at Infosys are not only futuristic, but have also been a trail blazer for other private companies.



JAMIA MASJID - Monument of Harmony - The 18th century Jamia Masjid is not just about the past, but the living future that every citizen aspires for.



IISC - The Citadel of Learning - There is nothing like it in India and nothing better in Great Britain - Morris Travers, IISc's first director.



PYRAMID VALLEY - Tower of Inspiration - The Maitreya Buddha Pyramid, the world's largest meditation pyramid, is a new landmark, and an impressive one.



LALBAGH - Our Perennial Arcadia - Lalbagh, which started out as a fruit trees jungle, now sprawls across 240 acres and is every botanist's delight.



ST MARY'S BASILLICA - Peace at the Crossroad - Like a lotus amidst squalor, the revered St Mary's Basilica is a paean to Bangalore's assimilative quality.



HOLY TRINITY CHURCH - The Holy Trinity Church on M G Road was born of protests, but it now stands as a stately symbol of peace.



ELEVATED EXPRESSWAY - Long & Unwinding Road - Access-controlled and signal-free, Electronics City elevated expressway has changed the way Bangaloreans travel.



BIG BANYAN TREE - Over 400 years old and spanning three acres, the Big Banyan Tree has stood silent witness to the city's growth.



GAVI GANGADHARESHWARA - Religion Meets Science - For centuries, the Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple has fascinated researchers and drawn hordes of devotees.