Cubbon Park Bangalore

Bangalore is very famous city for everyone to visit. A visit to Cubbon Park is essential.





Lt. Gen. Mark Cubbon has designed the Cubbon Park in the year 1864. Cubbon Park covers more than 300 acres in area in the heart of the Bangalore city. This park is adorned with splendid buildings of red gothic, sculptures that houses the industrial as well as technological museum, government museum, high court and public library. Inside the garden there is children's park which is exclusively for small kids. In this park Jawaharlal Bal Bhavan is an amazing centre for children is located. The museum is the oldest museum in our country India.



The park has some very beautiful building around it as Attari Kacheri (High Court), State Central Library, General Post Offices and more. Sir Mark Cubbon is statue is one of the oldest in the part and most beautiful bronze statue in the country. The park was the venue of many events and cultural activities in the cities. A beautiful band stand was constructed in the year 1917 on the lawn and then it was known as Ringwood Circle.



The distance from railway station to the park is only 5 kilometers. It is exactly located near the Mahatma Gandhi Road (M.G.Road) which is only 2 kilometers from M.G. Road to Cubbon Park. It is famous attractive tourist place in Bangalore. This park consists of various attractive gardens, playground, museums and aquarium.



One can visit Tuesday to Sunday from morning 8 a.m. till evening 5 p.m. All Mondays the park will be closed. To stay in this place for sightseeing there are many hotels such as luxury hotels, restaurants and resorts which is very nearby to Cubbon Park. The rates to stay in these places are very cheapest and best. Some of the hotels like AJ International hotel which is located in M.G.Road, Bangalore. Hotel Algate is the budget hotel of the Bangalore city. One can reach to this hotel from M.G.Road is only 5 minutes drive and from airport it is only 15 minutes drive.



There are many more hotels such as 3 star hotels, 4 star hotels, Boutique hotels, heritage hotels, 5 star hotels, 5 star deluxe hotels, leading luxury hotels. All the facilities and amenities are available here for all business purpose as well as tourists. All the tourists can feel homely atmosphere in these hotels.



The Venue of Cubbon Park is Sampangirama Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 080 22864125‎



Cubbon park has No entrance fees for the visitor, however, the government is now introducing the system for the regular visitor to have ID card while visiting the park for morning walk. Cubbon park is joggers paradise.





To know more ID Cards : Cubbon Park ID Card