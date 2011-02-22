    1. Resources
    2. Travel Information
    3. About Bengaluru City

LalBagh Bangalore - Botanical Gardens

Posted Date: |Updated: 22-Feb-2011 |Category: About Bengaluru City |Author: |Member Level: Bronze |Points: 25 (Rs 25) |


Botanical gardens are famous to visit in Bangalore city. LalBagh is one of the historical and oldest garden situated right in the heart of the city.

Lal bagh botanical garden, Bangalore is at Lal Bagh Ford Road. The superb and pleasant botanical garden were placed by Hyderali in the year 1760 while his son Tippu sultan added a wealth of trees and plants from many countries. Formally it is known as lalbagh because the garden had plenty of red roses. It has a very good collection of sub-tropical, tropical as well as medicinal plants.

The main attraction in this huge park is the glass house, based on London crystal palace which is built in the year 1881. The week preceding republic day and the week before Independence Day major flower displays are undertaken. The botanical gardens are opened daily from sunrise to sunset. Entry fee is there during flower shows.

The bal bhavan is a children park with train rides, boat rides, pony rides and many other attraction. It is closed Monday as well as second Tuesday of every month. All Sundays will be opened from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another attraction in lal bagh botanical garden is the rose garden. It is located near to the north gate of the entrance and it is placed at the heart of the lalbagh. There are 150 kinds of rose trees are grown in this garden.


Related Articles

Wonders of Bangalore

Everyone is aware of the Wonders of the World. Want to know the Wonders of Bangalore. Come Have a look at it.

BBMP Dry Lakes in Bengaluru city

With the increase in population and change in the weather, there are many lakes in the city which have dried up. Find the list of Dried lakes in the city.

BBMP Lakes in Bangalore City

Bengaluru is known for its weather, Gardens and also lakes in the city. With the development going on, lakes are slowly becoming dumping grounds or disappear from the city. Get the complete list of lakes in Bengaluru city.

More articles: LalBagh Botanical Gardens Gardens in Bengaluru LalBagh Bangalore Attractions

Comments



  • Do not include your name, "with regards" etc in the comment. Write detailed comment, relevant to the topic.
  • No HTML formatting and links to other web sites are allowed.
  • This is a strictly moderated site. Absolutely no spam allowed.
    • Name:
    Email:
    Submit Article
    Return to Article Index
    About Us Contact Us Copyright Privacy Policy Terms Of Use Advertise
    Copyright © SpiderWorks Technologies Pvt Ltd., Kochi, India
    All Rights Reserved.