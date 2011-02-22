LalBagh Bangalore - Botanical Gardens

Botanical gardens are famous to visit in Bangalore city. LalBagh is one of the historical and oldest garden situated right in the heart of the city.





Lal bagh botanical garden, Bangalore is at Lal Bagh Ford Road. The superb and pleasant botanical garden were placed by Hyderali in the year 1760 while his son Tippu sultan added a wealth of trees and plants from many countries. Formally it is known as lalbagh because the garden had plenty of red roses. It has a very good collection of sub-tropical, tropical as well as medicinal plants.



The main attraction in this huge park is the glass house, based on London crystal palace which is built in the year 1881. The week preceding republic day and the week before Independence Day major flower displays are undertaken. The botanical gardens are opened daily from sunrise to sunset. Entry fee is there during flower shows.



The bal bhavan is a children park with train rides, boat rides, pony rides and many other attraction. It is closed Monday as well as second Tuesday of every month. All Sundays will be opened from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Another attraction in lal bagh botanical garden is the rose garden. It is located near to the north gate of the entrance and it is placed at the heart of the lalbagh. There are 150 kinds of rose trees are grown in this garden.