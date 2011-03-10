Aquarium, Bangalore

Aquarium - House for a wide variety of aquatic life.





AQUARIUM, BANGALORE



Bangalore is one of the famous tourist spots in India. It has many places of attractions. One among them is the Aquarium.



The Bangalore Aquarium is located at the entrance of famous Cubbon Park. The Aquarium was established in the year 1983. It is under the control of the Karnataka State Fisheries Department.



One of the best features of the Bangalore Aquarium is that it has tried to create a natural habitat for the fish.



The Aquarium is an octogonal-shaped building and houses a wide variety of aquatic life. The Bangalore Aquarium is the second largest aquarium in India.



The Aquarium consists of edible and ornamental pet fish and is a home to purely freshwater fish of both indigenous and exotic varieties. There are in all 70 varieties of fish in the aquarium. It includes fish varieties like Angel fish, glow light tetra, red tail shark, siamese fighters, catla, indian tiger barb, mahseer, freshwater prawns, blue gourami, gold fish, etc. The swiftly swimming shoals of beautiful fish welcome you in the aquarium.



It has totally three floors and there are wide variety of aquatic life in the aquarium. The office and the laboratory is on the ground floor of the aquarium. There is also an outlet for fish feed.



The first floor has fourteen big tanks, each tank houses larger cultivable fish varieties. And on the second and third floor, two rows of water tanks are kept. The upper rows has 23 medium sized tanks while the lower row has 46 small tanks. Both these rows houses ornamental fish only.



The Aquarium is just 2kms away from M.G.Road.



It is open on all days.



The Aquarists Society of Karnataka, just opposite to the Aquarium will help you on how to keep ornamental fish in your home.