Gandhi Bhavan, Bangalore

One of the major places of interest in Bangalore is the Gandhi Bhavan. It is located on Kumarakrupa Road, Bangalore.



Dr.Rajendra Prasad, the then President of India, started this Bhavan started as 'Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi' (GSN), to carry forward Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophies. The Bhavan houses a wide collection of Mahatmas's rare photographs and letters. Also one can see the pictures of Mahatma starting from his childhood till the last day of his life. One can also see placards with the famous quotes of Gandhiji, hanging on the walls of the Bhavan.



Now Gandhi Bhavan acts as a venue for seminars, meetings and sessions based on Mahatma Gandhi's life and works. In Gandhi Bhavan, every year on October 2nd, special programmes are conducted based on Mahatma's life to pay tribute to him.



There is a publishing wing in Gandhi Bhavan, that publishes articles on Mahatma's life and works. A rich collection of books written by different authors are placed in the library of Gandhi Bhavan. The Gandhi Bhavan sells books and literatures related to the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, organise seminars, lectures and sessions on the life, ideals and philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi. The Bhavan also also conducts examinations for the high school institutions in Kannada language.



Gandhi Bhavan also houses various institutions like Gandhi Picture Museum, Gandhi Palace Foundation, Harijan Sewak Sangha and Gandhi and national Literature Museum.



The Gandhi Bhavan is open from 10.30 am to 3 pm. Lunch break is from 1.30 p.m. to 3.00 p.m.



The Bhavan is closed on Sundays and on general holidays.