VISHWA SHANTI ASHRAM, BANGALORE



Vishwa Shanti Ashram is located in Arashinakunte village of Bangalore, in Tumkur highway (NH 4) near Nelamangala town. The Ashram is spread over 20 acres of land. The place is very serene and beautiful. The atmosphere is very quite and calm.



Founder of the Ashram:

Vishwa Shanthi Ashram was founded by Sadguru Sant Kesavadas in the year 1982 and co-founded by Guru Mataji, the successor to Sadguru Sant Keshavadas. The milestone for this Ashram was laid in the year 2003.



Sadguru Sant Keshavadas was born in a small village called Bhadragiri, Karnataka in the year 1934. He is from a Hindu Vaishnava family. He did his degree from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in the year 1956 and obtained Law degree from Udupi Law college in 1958.



About the Ashram:

The Ashram is spread over 20 acres of land and houses many temples like the Vijaya Vittala statute, Lakshmi-Narayana temple, Ashtalakshmi temple, Navagrahas, Santoshi Matha., Vishwaroopa idol, Bhagvad Gita Chariot etc. This is a temple of Cosmic Religion USA.



At the entrance of the Ashram stands the huge statue of Vijaya Vittala, which is about 36ft tall. On the right side of the statue is the temple for Santhoshi Matha. One can see a well designed pot of Tulsi plant over there. On the other side, we can see the temples for Goddess Ashtalakshmi, Goddess Gayatri Devi, (posture of Goddess Durga sitting on a Lion), and navagraha temple.



To proceed further, we need to pay the entrance fees. There is a gallery where we can see the statues of seven women depicting seven rivers - Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Saraswathy, Narmada, Sindhu and Cauvery, flowing from the mountain.



On the left hand side is the Bhagavad Gita Mandir, we can see the Gitopadesha Chariot, Lord Krishna advising Arjuna on the chariot during the Kurushetra battle. Once we enter through the chariot, we can see a huge statue of Lord Vishnu with all 10 incarnations (Macha Avatar, Koorma Avatar, Varaha Avatar, Narasimha Avatar, Vamana Avatar, Parasurama Avatar, Rama Avatar, Krishna Avatar, Balarama Avatar and Kalki Avatar). It is the Vishwaroopa revealed to Arjuna by Lord Krishna.



Also the Bhagavad Gita verses are written in 800 granite slabs and fixed on the walls of the temple in three languages, Hindi, Kannada and English. There is a devi temple below, where we can also perform pujas to the idol.



There is also a children's park with all entertainment equipment, which is operated manually for the benefit of the kids.



Apart from all these, we can also see rabbits, turkey, pigeon and love birds being accommodated in the Ashram.



Address of the Ashram:

Vishwa Shanthi Ashram,

Arasinakunte,

Nelamangala Taluk,

Bangalore- 562123



Ladmark:

17 kms from Bangalore near Tumkur highway, near Nelamangala town. Just opposite to Tumkur Check Post and after Holiday Palm Hotel.



Visiting Hours:

Morning - 8.00 a.m.to 12.30 p.m.

Evening - 4.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.



Transporation:

There are frequent buses from Majestic, especially Nelamangala bus. Get down at Arishinakunte. From there, 1 km walk to the Ashram.