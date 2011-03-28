    1. Resources
Forum Mall - The Best Mall in Bangalore

Posted Date: |Updated: 28-Mar-2011


We will given information about best mall the Forum Mall in Bangalore with all features, faciliries, services, locality and how to reach forum mall.

The forum mall is one of the largest and best shopping malls in Bangalore. It is situated on Hosur Road, Bangalore, land area of 6.5 lakh square feet. Forum Mall is no one mall in bangalore. .

The mall also provides complete experience to its visitors and KFC, Pizza Hut and Mac Donald also offers wide variety and huge foods dishes with 24 hours and home delivery. Many international brands also there for shopping like Swarovski Crystals, Tommy Hilfiger and Indian khandi.

The mall also provides PVR cinemas, Cafe Coffee Day, British style pub, close circuit security, computerized parking management systems, ATM machines, 100% generator backup with all modern facilities and services. The forum mall has 350,000 Sq.ft. of people spread and 300,000 Sq.ft. of parking, Basement and Surface which 800 plus car parks.

Timings : 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. Mon- Sun

Other Facilities & Services of Forum Mall


  • Floor to ceiling height of 3.9 m

  • Flat slab construction

  • Information Kiosks

  • Tele-connectivity

  • Specific parking for autos and tour buses

  • Piped music

  • Round the clock security

  • Efficient freight handling

  • Managed indoor air quality


    • Contact detail of Forum Mall


    The Forum
    No. 21, Hosur Road,
    Bangalore 560095.

    Phone : + 91-080-22067752 and +91-080-22067751

    E-Mail : ali@prestigeconstructions.com

    Click here to know more information about Forum Mall, Bangalore


