Forum Mall - The Best Mall in Bangalore

The forum mall is one of the largest and best shopping malls in Bangalore. It is situated on Hosur Road, Bangalore, land area of 6.5 lakh square feet. Forum Mall is no one mall in bangalore. .



The mall also provides complete experience to its visitors and KFC, Pizza Hut and Mac Donald also offers wide variety and huge foods dishes with 24 hours and home delivery. Many international brands also there for shopping like Swarovski Crystals, Tommy Hilfiger and Indian khandi.



The mall also provides PVR cinemas, Cafe Coffee Day, British style pub, close circuit security, computerized parking management systems, ATM machines, 100% generator backup with all modern facilities and services. The forum mall has 350,000 Sq.ft. of people spread and 300,000 Sq.ft. of parking, Basement and Surface which 800 plus car parks.



Timings : 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. Mon- Sun



Other Facilities & Services of Forum Mall

Floor to ceiling height of 3.9 m

Flat slab construction

Information Kiosks

Tele-connectivity

Specific parking for autos and tour buses

Piped music

Round the clock security

Efficient freight handling

Managed indoor air quality



Contact detail of Forum Mall

The Forum

No. 21, Hosur Road,

Bangalore 560095.



Phone : + 91-080-22067752 and +91-080-22067751



E-Mail : ali@prestigeconstructions.com



