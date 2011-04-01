    1. Resources
How to get birth and death certificates Bangalore

Get the complete information on how to obtain the birth and death certificate in Bangalore city. With the respective registration office in Karnataka and Bangalore.

Government is working hard to make the process as simple as possible for obtaining the death and birth certificate for the citizens in Bangalore city

If you would like to get a new or re-issue of Birth and Death Certificate in Bangalore, Karnataka

  • You will need to visit any of Bangalore one or BBMP office.
  • Get the respective form for Birth or death certificate.
  • You will have to pay nominal amount for the form and also for the certificate.

    For Birth Certificate

  • Carry a report from the hospital and fill up a chalan at the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike office.
  • Wait for a maximum of seven days.
  • Collect the certificate.


    • How to obtain a Death Certificate
  • Carry a letter from the crematorium to the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike office.
  • Pay a chalan and wait a maximum of one week.
  • Collect the certificate.


    • For reissue of Birth certificate:

    For reissue, One has to provide the copy of old BC which we possess along with some proof inclusive of Mother Name and Father Name and Date of birth. A SSLC marks card would suffice this requirement.

    Copy of the SSLC marks card that we submit should be attested and nominal fees.

    Address of the office

    Bangalore Urban
    NO 280, 17th cross
    Siddaganga Mutt Building,
    Rajajinagar 3 rd Block,
    Bangalore 560010

    Some Important phone number

    Important Phone numbers:

    BMP control room: 2210 0031
    Zonal Health Offices:
    West: 2286 0205
    South: 2672 4036
    East: 2571 1036

    Birth and death sub-registrars:

    Malleshwaram:2337 5109
    Gandhinagar: 2287 2986
    Chickpet: 2226 6705
    Mahalakshmipuram: 2332 4767
    Binnypet and J P Nagar: 2676 3510
    Chamarajpet: 2223 3819
    Basavanagudi: 2661 3041
    Jayanagar and Madivala: 2664 7079
    Ashoknagar: 2558 3601
    Banaswadi: 2551 0276
    Bharatinagar: 2555 5821
    Shivajinagar and Jayamahal: 2226 2089
    Ganganagar: 2333 1703


