How to get birth and death certificates Bangalore
For reissue, One has to provide the copy of old BC which we possess along with some proof inclusive of Mother Name and Father Name and Date of birth. A SSLC marks card would suffice this requirement.
Copy of the SSLC marks card that we submit should be attested and nominal fees.
Address of the office
Bangalore Urban
NO 280, 17th cross
Siddaganga Mutt Building,
Rajajinagar 3 rd Block,
Bangalore 560010
Important Phone numbers:
BMP control room: 2210 0031
Zonal Health Offices:
West: 2286 0205
South: 2672 4036
East: 2571 1036
Birth and death sub-registrars:
Malleshwaram:2337 5109
Gandhinagar: 2287 2986
Chickpet: 2226 6705
Mahalakshmipuram: 2332 4767
Binnypet and J P Nagar: 2676 3510
Chamarajpet: 2223 3819
Basavanagudi: 2661 3041
Jayanagar and Madivala: 2664 7079
Ashoknagar: 2558 3601
Banaswadi: 2551 0276
Bharatinagar: 2555 5821
Shivajinagar and Jayamahal: 2226 2089
Ganganagar: 2333 1703