How to get birth and death certificates Bangalore

Get the complete information on how to obtain the birth and death certificate in Bangalore city. With the respective registration office in Karnataka and Bangalore.





Government is working hard to make the process as simple as possible for obtaining the death and birth certificate for the citizens in Bangalore city



If you would like to get a new or re-issue of Birth and Death Certificate in Bangalore, Karnataka



You will need to visit any of Bangalore one or BBMP office.

Get the respective form for Birth or death certificate.

You will have to pay nominal amount for the form and also for the certificate.



For Birth Certificate



Carry a report from the hospital and fill up a chalan at the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike office.

Wait for a maximum of seven days.

Collect the certificate.



How to obtain a Death Certificate

Carry a letter from the crematorium to the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike office.

Pay a chalan and wait a maximum of one week.

Collect the certificate.



For reissue of Birth certificate:



For reissue, One has to provide the copy of old BC which we possess along with some proof inclusive of Mother Name and Father Name and Date of birth. A SSLC marks card would suffice this requirement.



Copy of the SSLC marks card that we submit should be attested and nominal fees.



Address of the office



Bangalore Urban

NO 280, 17th cross

Siddaganga Mutt Building,

Rajajinagar 3 rd Block,

Bangalore 560010



Some Important phone number



Important Phone numbers:



BMP control room: 2210 0031

Zonal Health Offices:

West: 2286 0205

South: 2672 4036

East: 2571 1036



Birth and death sub-registrars:



Malleshwaram:2337 5109

Gandhinagar: 2287 2986

Chickpet: 2226 6705

Mahalakshmipuram: 2332 4767

Binnypet and J P Nagar: 2676 3510

Chamarajpet: 2223 3819

Basavanagudi: 2661 3041

Jayanagar and Madivala: 2664 7079

Ashoknagar: 2558 3601

Banaswadi: 2551 0276

Bharatinagar: 2555 5821

Shivajinagar and Jayamahal: 2226 2089

Ganganagar: 2333 1703