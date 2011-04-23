Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust in Bangalore

Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust (Regd.) was started in the year 1973 with the objective of rendering social, charitable, educational and medical services blended with spiritualism to the people of Karnataka under the leadership of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Balagandadarnatha Maha Swamiji who is also the President of the Trust.





There cannot be a person who has not heard of this Trust. It has various Schools and Colleges with this name serving lot of people. The Trust is currently running over 300 educational and charitable institutions including the International residential school at Kumbalagadu near Bangalore, 3 Engineering colleges and the prestigious Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) and the associated hospital Adichunchanagiri Hospital and Research Centre (AH&RC)





Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust which is the educational trust has the below facilities for the poor and needy, orphan and those who do not have enough of money to proceed with the education and also for blind childrens.





1) Sri Gangadaresgwara Anathashrama, Sri Adichunchanagiri Kshretra





Boys are eligible for admission here. Boys from 5th to 12th Standard who are poor and orphan are eligible for admissions here. Free food, hostel facility, Clothing and books are available. Those interested can avail application forms from the Trust.







2) Sri Gangadaresgwara Vidyarthi Nilaya, Sri Adichunchanagiri Trust





Boys of 5th Std to 12th std are only eligible for admission for Education. Along with other general subjects, Sanskrit will be a compulsory subject. Those interested can avail application forms from the Trust.





3) Sri Kalabyraveshwara Samskrutha, Veda, Agama Mahavidyalaya, Sri Adichunchanagiri Trust





Sanskrutha, Kavya, Sahitya and Alakarashaktra, Advaitha vedantha, Vyakarana, Jyothishya Shastra and other classes are conducted. Poor and orphan children are given education for 12 years free of cost. It teaches them Vedanthas, Alankaras and other vedic preachings. Sri Matta will provide free food, clothing, shelter and books and other facilities. Along with this, Kannada and English languages are also taught. Those who wish to become sadhus and priests are also given suitable training and free accommodation. Those interested can contact the Principal of the College or Sri Adichunchanagiri Trust





4) Sri Bhakthanatha swamy Anathalaya, Sri Adichunchanagiri Trust





Above 5 years Children are eligivel for enrolment. Free food, Shelter & Clothing are provided by the Trust. Please contact Sri Adichunchanagiri Kshretra for more information.







5) Gurukula Anathashrama, Chunchanakatte, K.R.Nagara Taluk, Mysore District





Orphans only are given admission from 1st Std to 10th Std. Free food. Shelter & Clothing are provided by the Trust. Application forms can be availed at Chunchanagiri Anathashrama.







6) Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri balagangadharanatha Swamiji Andha Makkala Shale, Archakara Halli, Ramanagara District.





Blind Children above 5 years can join this school. Both boys and girls are admitted. Free food. Shelter & Clothing are provided by the Trust and other essential requirements of the children will be taken care by the Trust.







7) Sri Adichunchanagiri Puttaveeramma Kivudu mattu Mooka Hennu Makkala Vasathi Shale, Mysore





Blind & hearing impaired Girl children are given Primary education from 1st Standard till 7th Standard. Free food. Shelter & Clothing are provided by the Trust and other essential requirements of the children will be taken care by the Trust. The Trust can be contacted for more information.







The contact details of Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust can be contacted at the below.



Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust

17, 1st Main Vijaya Nagar,

Bengaluru - 560040

Karnataka



Phone : +91-80-23385905