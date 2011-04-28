Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam in Bangalore

Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam is also available in Malleswaram Area of Bangalore. The Temple is built in the similar style of Tirupati. The Temple is not as big as Tirupati but it is constructed from the Tirumala Tirupati Centre.





One of the Centres of TTD in Bangalore is in Malleswaram area. The trust along with providing such services have also opened a Temple which is very similar to Tirupati. The Lord Venkateshwara is the main god of this Temple. The temple is clean and attracts the visitors. Malleswaram is one of the notable places in Bangalore. The Temple and the TTD Information Centre are close by and the temple is maintained by the TTD Centre. The nearest landmark is Stella Maris Convent. Tere are other small temples of Lord Ganesha, Krishna, Sri Rama & Subramanya.



The Prasadam of Laddu is also offered here. The temple is maintained in a peaceful place with cleanliness. The devotees can get peace and happiness after visiting this temple.



TTD activities:-



To ensure comform to people, TTD has constructed over 5000 cottages, guest houses and choultries both at Tirupati and Tirumala.



TTD provides accommodation free of cost to pilgrims who cannot afford to pay for their stay in Tirupati and Tirumala. Further, to ease the demand for accommodation, TTD has built Public Amenities Complexes at both Tirupati and Tirumala, which provide dormitory-type accommodation with lockers, free of cost.



There are various categories of rooms on paid basis starting from Rs. 30 till Rs. 1000/- depending upon the standards of A/C and Non A/C. The booking can be made well in advance at the respective centres in their own cities at the TTD Information Centres so that there will not be any accommodation problems. Thumb impressions of all the people preferring accommodation is a must.





With regard to any information related to the TTD Temple, the Information Centre can be contacted at the below details.



TTD Information Center,

e-Darshan Counter,

16th Cross,

Vyalikavel, Malleswaram,

(Near Stella Maris Convent)

Bangalore - 560 003.

Karnataka.