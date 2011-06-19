BBMP Lakes in Bangalore City

Bengaluru is known for its weather, Gardens and also lakes in the city. With the development going on, lakes are slowly becoming dumping grounds or disappear from the city.





Bengaluru city is one of the fastest growing city in the country and the world. It is also known by many names such as "Garden city", Silicon Valley of India, City of Lakes and Bangalore city.



Bengaluru has always been the talking point for its development of infrastructure and projects carried on across the city. With the increase of city limits, BMBP wards, more and more need of infrastructure development in the city to meet the requirement.



There are two very important things which are slowly disappear from the Bengaluru city and also it has affected a lot on the weather conditions of the city. One of the reason why many people love Bengaluru city is it is good weather. However, now this has slow started affected with the cut down of trees and lakes getting dried in the city



Pollution in Bangalore is increasing day by day, and Government is just planning to take measure to save the trees and lakes, however, there is no action taken. Every year we hear a new agenda and then no action on it.



In the year 2009, BBMP conducted a survey with Lakes in Bengaluru and their condition across the city. We have a got a total of 190 lakes in the city comprising of small and big lakes.



The numbers speaks that almost all the lakes are polluted or dried of from the city and now you may see some infrastructure project coming up there.



Here are quick statistics of the Lakes in Bengaluru city



1) BBMP Dry Lakes in Bengaluru city.

2) BBMP Polluted lakes in Bengaluru city

3) Filled with Waste / Marshy / Muddy.

4) Working is carried on the Lake.