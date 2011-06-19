BBMP Dry Lakes in Bengaluru city

With the increase in population and change in the weather, there are many lakes in the city which have dried up. Find the list of Dried lakes in the city.





Bengaluru city had many lakes in its city limits, for purposes of drinking water, irrigation and fishing needs and they have also favorably influenced microclimate of the city.



With the increase in population and inhabitants, also need of infrastructure development, it has led to dry of many lakes in the city. This has affected the respective region and also problem have arose.



Find the complete list of Dried Lakes in Bengaluru City



4 Ambalipura Kere/Haralurkere Dry

9 Attur Lake Dry

20 Bettahalli Kere Dry

27 Chalkere Dry

31 Chikkabellandur Kere Dry

35 Chokkanahalli Lake Dry

56 Gowdana Palyakere Dry

58 Gunjur Kere Dry

62 Gunjur Palya Kere Dry

64 Halagevaderahallikere Dry

66 Haralakunte kunte Dry

68 Harohalli V Nagenahalli Kere Dry

75 Hosakere Dry

82 Janardhankere Dry

84 Jattigarahalli kere Dry

87 Kacharakanahalli Kere Dry

89 Kadugodi Plantation Kunte(Dinnur kunte) Dry

101 Kavudenahalli Kere Dry

105 Kenchanahalli kere Dry

108 Konankunte kere Dry

114 Kumbena Agrahara Kunte Dry

142 Panathur Kere Dry

148 Puttenahalli Kere Dry

152 Reddypalya Kere Dry

159 Singapura Lake Dry

161 Sitha Ram Palya Kere (Sonnenahalli) Dry

163 Sreenivasapura Kere Dry

181 Venkatappa Kunte Dry