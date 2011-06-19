BBMP Dry Lakes in Bengaluru city
With the increase in population and change in the weather, there are many lakes in the city which have dried up. Find the list of Dried lakes in the city.
Bengaluru city had many lakes in its city limits, for purposes of drinking water, irrigation and fishing needs and they have also favorably influenced microclimate of the city.
With the increase in population and inhabitants, also need of infrastructure development, it has led to dry of many lakes in the city. This has affected the respective region and also problem have arose.
Find the complete list of Dried Lakes in Bengaluru City
4 Ambalipura Kere/Haralurkere Dry
9 Attur Lake Dry
20 Bettahalli Kere Dry
27 Chalkere Dry
31 Chikkabellandur Kere Dry
35 Chokkanahalli Lake Dry
56 Gowdana Palyakere Dry
58 Gunjur Kere Dry
62 Gunjur Palya Kere Dry
64 Halagevaderahallikere Dry
66 Haralakunte kunte Dry
68 Harohalli V Nagenahalli Kere Dry
75 Hosakere Dry
82 Janardhankere Dry
84 Jattigarahalli kere Dry
87 Kacharakanahalli Kere Dry
89 Kadugodi Plantation Kunte(Dinnur kunte) Dry
101 Kavudenahalli Kere Dry
105 Kenchanahalli kere Dry
108 Konankunte kere Dry
114 Kumbena Agrahara Kunte Dry
142 Panathur Kere Dry
148 Puttenahalli Kere Dry
152 Reddypalya Kere Dry
159 Singapura Lake Dry
161 Sitha Ram Palya Kere (Sonnenahalli) Dry
163 Sreenivasapura Kere Dry
181 Venkatappa Kunte Dry