BBMP Polluted Lakes in Bengaluru City

With the water scarcity in the city, and lakes being polluted, BMBP is looking forward to take some action on the lakes which polluted. Find the complete list of Polluted lake list in Bangalore city





With the increase development in infrastructure and industry across Bangalore city. BBMP is working hard in order to save the lakes from getting polluted.



There are many lakes which have now become a dump yard from many industrial waste which has made the lakes polluted and also the habitat has affected.



With the lakes being polluted, the water problem is increasing and BMBP is working hard in order to rectify it. There are about 100+ lakes which are polluted in the city.



Find the complete list of Polluted Lakes in Bengaluru (Bangalore) City



1 Abbigere Kere Polluted

5 Amruthalli kere Polluted

6 Andrahalli kere Polluted

7 Anjanapura kere Polluted

8 Arakere Polluted

10 B Narayanapura Kere Polluted

11 Bagalkunte Kere Polluted

12 Basappanakatte Kere Polluted

13 Basapura kere(1) Polluted

14 Basapura kere(2) Polluted

16 Basavanpura kere Polluted

17 Begur tank Polluted

18 Belandur Tank Polluted

19 BEML (opp, DRDO, CV Ramnagar) Polluted

21 Bhattrahalli Kere Polluted

23 Busegowdana kere Polluted

24 Byappanahalli Kere Polluted

25 Byatagunte Palya Kere (Ramswamy Palya) Polluted

29 Chickammanahalli kere Polluted

30 Chikkabasavanapura Kere Polluted

32 Chikkegowdapalya kere Polluted

34 Chokkanahalli Kere Polluted

37 Chowdeshwari layout kere Polluted

38 Countary Club (Inside) Polluted

40 Devara Beesanahalli Kere Polluted

41 Devarakere Polluted

42 Devasandra Kere Polluted

43 Dodda Banaswadi Kere ( Temple Premisis) Polluted

44 Doddakalsandra kere Polluted

46 Doddanekkundi Lake Polluted

47 Dommasandra Kere Polluted

48 Doraikere Polluted

49 Dubasipalya kere Polluted

50 Gajendra Nagar Kere ( Next to Rly Line) Old Byappanahalli Polluted

51 Gangashakti Kere Polluted

53 Garudachar Palya Kere-1 Polluted

54 Garudachar Palya Kere-2 Polluted

55 Gottigere Kere Polluted

57 Gubbalal kere Polluted

60 Gunjur Kunte Polluted

63 H Gollahalli kere Polluted

65 Haralakunte Kere (Somasandrakere) Polluted

67 Haralur Kere Polluted

69 Hebbal Kere Polluted

70 Herohalli Kere Polluted

71 Hoodi Kere-1 Polluted

72 Hoodi Kere-2 Polluted

74 Horamavu Kere Polluted

76 Hosakere kere Polluted

77 Hosakerehalli kere Polluted

79 Hulimavu kere Polluted

80 Ibbalur Kere Polluted

81 Jakkur kere Polluted

85 Jimkenahalli Kere Polluted

86 JP Park ( Mattikere) Polluted

88 Kadirenapalya Kere Polluted

90 Kaggadasanapura Lake Polluted

91 Kaikondahalli Kere Polluted

92 Kalakere Rampur Kere Polluted

93 Kalena Agrahara kere Polluted

94 Kalkere Agara Kere Polluted

95 Kalyani / Kunte( Next to Sai Baba Temple) Polluted

96 Kamgondanahalli Kere (Ragavendra Lyt) Polluted

97 Kammanahalli kere(Meenakshi Kere) Polluted

98 Kariobanahalli kere Polluted

99 Kasavanahalli Kere Polluted

102 Kelagina kere Polluted

103 Kembathnalli kere Polluted

104 Kempambudi Kere Polluted

106 Kengeri kere Polluted

107 Kodagi Singasandra kere Polluted

109 Konnapana agrahara Polluted

110 Kottanurkere Polluted

111 KR Puram (BEML) Polluted

113 Kudlu dodda kere Polluted

115 Kundala Halli Kere Polluted

117 Lake in Srinidi Lyt (Vidyaranyapura Lake 2) Polluted

119 Lalbagh Kere Polluted

120 Lingadeeranahalli kere Polluted

121 Lingadeeranahalli Kere(Andrahalli) Polluted

122 Madivala tank Polluted

123 Mahadevpura Kere Polluted

124 Mailasandra kere(Sunakal palyakere) Polluted

125 Malagala Kere Polluted

126 Mallathahalli Kere Polluted

127 Malsandi Gudde Kere 1 Polluted

128 Malsandra Gudde Kere 2 Polluted

129 Mangammana Palya Kere Polluted

130 Munnekolalu Kere Polluted

132 Nagasandra Kere Polluted

133 Nagavara Kere Polluted

134 Nallurahalli Tank Polluted

135 Narasapanhalli kere Polluted

138 Near Ambedkar College (SMV Lyt) Polluted

139 Near Gollarahatti (BEL Lyt) Polluted

140 Nelagaderanahalli Kere Polluted

141 Nyanappanahalli kere Polluted

144 Pattandur Agrahare Kere Polluted

145 Peenya I stg ( Near SRS stop) Polluted

146 Pillappana Kere Polluted

147 Puttenahalli Polluted

149 Puttenhalli/ Bireshwaranagara kere Polluted

150 Rachanehalli Kere Polluted

151 Rayara Katte Polluted

153 Sadaramangal Kere Polluted

154 Sanky Tank ( Sadashivnagar) Polluted

155 Sarakki kere/ Jaraganahalli / Puttenhalli Polluted

156 Shivapura kere Polluted

157 Siddapura Kere Polluted

160 Singasandra kere Polluted

162 Sowlukere Polluted

164 Srigandada Kaval ( Near Rajiv Gandhi Nagar) Polluted

165 Srimanth Kere R Narayanapura Polluted

166 Subbarayankere Polluted

167 Subedeharanakere Polluted

168 Subramanyapura kere Polluted

169 Swarnakunte gudda kere Polluted

170 Talaghattapurakere Polluted

171 Thindlu Lake Polluted

172 Thirumenahalli Kere Polluted

174 Ullalu Kere Polluted

175 Ulsoor Kere Polluted

177 Varahasandra kere Polluted

178 Varturu Tank Polluted

179 Vengaiah Kere Polluted

180 Venkatala Lake Polluted

182 Venkojirao kere (Agarakere) Polluted

183 Vidyaranyapura Lake 1 Polluted

185 Vishwa Nidam Kere Polluted

186 Vivekanand Nagar Kere ( Near Rly Track) Polluted

187 Yediyur Kere Polluted

189 Yelahanka Kere Polluted

190 Yellenhalli kere Polluted

36 Chokkasandra Kere Poluted