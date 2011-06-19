BBMP Polluted Lakes in Bengaluru City
With the water scarcity in the city, and lakes being polluted, BMBP is looking forward to take some action on the lakes which polluted. Find the complete list of Polluted lake list in Bangalore city
With the increase development in infrastructure and industry across Bangalore city. BBMP is working hard in order to save the lakes from getting polluted.
There are many lakes which have now become a dump yard from many industrial waste which has made the lakes polluted and also the habitat has affected.
With the lakes being polluted, the water problem is increasing and BMBP is working hard in order to rectify it. There are about 100+ lakes which are polluted in the city.
Find the complete list of Polluted Lakes in Bengaluru (Bangalore) City
1 Abbigere Kere Polluted
5 Amruthalli kere Polluted
6 Andrahalli kere Polluted
7 Anjanapura kere Polluted
8 Arakere Polluted
10 B Narayanapura Kere Polluted
11 Bagalkunte Kere Polluted
12 Basappanakatte Kere Polluted
13 Basapura kere(1) Polluted
14 Basapura kere(2) Polluted
16 Basavanpura kere Polluted
17 Begur tank Polluted
18 Belandur Tank Polluted
19 BEML (opp, DRDO, CV Ramnagar) Polluted
21 Bhattrahalli Kere Polluted
23 Busegowdana kere Polluted
24 Byappanahalli Kere Polluted
25 Byatagunte Palya Kere (Ramswamy Palya) Polluted
29 Chickammanahalli kere Polluted
30 Chikkabasavanapura Kere Polluted
32 Chikkegowdapalya kere Polluted
34 Chokkanahalli Kere Polluted
37 Chowdeshwari layout kere Polluted
38 Countary Club (Inside) Polluted
40 Devara Beesanahalli Kere Polluted
41 Devarakere Polluted
42 Devasandra Kere Polluted
43 Dodda Banaswadi Kere ( Temple Premisis) Polluted
44 Doddakalsandra kere Polluted
46 Doddanekkundi Lake Polluted
47 Dommasandra Kere Polluted
48 Doraikere Polluted
49 Dubasipalya kere Polluted
50 Gajendra Nagar Kere ( Next to Rly Line) Old Byappanahalli Polluted
51 Gangashakti Kere Polluted
53 Garudachar Palya Kere-1 Polluted
54 Garudachar Palya Kere-2 Polluted
55 Gottigere Kere Polluted
57 Gubbalal kere Polluted
60 Gunjur Kunte Polluted
63 H Gollahalli kere Polluted
65 Haralakunte Kere (Somasandrakere) Polluted
67 Haralur Kere Polluted
69 Hebbal Kere Polluted
70 Herohalli Kere Polluted
71 Hoodi Kere-1 Polluted
72 Hoodi Kere-2 Polluted
74 Horamavu Kere Polluted
76 Hosakere kere Polluted
77 Hosakerehalli kere Polluted
79 Hulimavu kere Polluted
80 Ibbalur Kere Polluted
81 Jakkur kere Polluted
85 Jimkenahalli Kere Polluted
86 JP Park ( Mattikere) Polluted
88 Kadirenapalya Kere Polluted
90 Kaggadasanapura Lake Polluted
91 Kaikondahalli Kere Polluted
92 Kalakere Rampur Kere Polluted
93 Kalena Agrahara kere Polluted
94 Kalkere Agara Kere Polluted
95 Kalyani / Kunte( Next to Sai Baba Temple) Polluted
96 Kamgondanahalli Kere (Ragavendra Lyt) Polluted
97 Kammanahalli kere(Meenakshi Kere) Polluted
98 Kariobanahalli kere Polluted
99 Kasavanahalli Kere Polluted
102 Kelagina kere Polluted
103 Kembathnalli kere Polluted
104 Kempambudi Kere Polluted
106 Kengeri kere Polluted
107 Kodagi Singasandra kere Polluted
109 Konnapana agrahara Polluted
110 Kottanurkere Polluted
111 KR Puram (BEML) Polluted
113 Kudlu dodda kere Polluted
115 Kundala Halli Kere Polluted
117 Lake in Srinidi Lyt (Vidyaranyapura Lake 2) Polluted
119 Lalbagh Kere Polluted
120 Lingadeeranahalli kere Polluted
121 Lingadeeranahalli Kere(Andrahalli) Polluted
122 Madivala tank Polluted
123 Mahadevpura Kere Polluted
124 Mailasandra kere(Sunakal palyakere) Polluted
125 Malagala Kere Polluted
126 Mallathahalli Kere Polluted
127 Malsandi Gudde Kere 1 Polluted
128 Malsandra Gudde Kere 2 Polluted
129 Mangammana Palya Kere Polluted
130 Munnekolalu Kere Polluted
132 Nagasandra Kere Polluted
133 Nagavara Kere Polluted
134 Nallurahalli Tank Polluted
135 Narasapanhalli kere Polluted
138 Near Ambedkar College (SMV Lyt) Polluted
139 Near Gollarahatti (BEL Lyt) Polluted
140 Nelagaderanahalli Kere Polluted
141 Nyanappanahalli kere Polluted
144 Pattandur Agrahare Kere Polluted
145 Peenya I stg ( Near SRS stop) Polluted
146 Pillappana Kere Polluted
147 Puttenahalli Polluted
149 Puttenhalli/ Bireshwaranagara kere Polluted
150 Rachanehalli Kere Polluted
151 Rayara Katte Polluted
153 Sadaramangal Kere Polluted
154 Sanky Tank ( Sadashivnagar) Polluted
155 Sarakki kere/ Jaraganahalli / Puttenhalli Polluted
156 Shivapura kere Polluted
157 Siddapura Kere Polluted
160 Singasandra kere Polluted
162 Sowlukere Polluted
164 Srigandada Kaval ( Near Rajiv Gandhi Nagar) Polluted
165 Srimanth Kere R Narayanapura Polluted
166 Subbarayankere Polluted
167 Subedeharanakere Polluted
168 Subramanyapura kere Polluted
169 Swarnakunte gudda kere Polluted
170 Talaghattapurakere Polluted
171 Thindlu Lake Polluted
172 Thirumenahalli Kere Polluted
174 Ullalu Kere Polluted
175 Ulsoor Kere Polluted
177 Varahasandra kere Polluted
178 Varturu Tank Polluted
179 Vengaiah Kere Polluted
180 Venkatala Lake Polluted
182 Venkojirao kere (Agarakere) Polluted
183 Vidyaranyapura Lake 1 Polluted
185 Vishwa Nidam Kere Polluted
186 Vivekanand Nagar Kere ( Near Rly Track) Polluted
187 Yediyur Kere Polluted
189 Yelahanka Kere Polluted
190 Yellenhalli kere Polluted
36 Chokkasandra Kere Poluted