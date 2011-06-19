BBMP Lakes which are being restored in Bengaluru city
There are many lakes in Bengaluru city which are being restored by BBMP and also some lakes which filled with waste, mud and marshy. Get the complete information here.
Some of the lakes in Bengaluru city are filled with Mud, waste materials and marshy and water spread. BBMP has also initiated cleaning work on some of the lakes in the city.
These lakes still have life and can restore back to the their original condition. However, BBMP has take certain draft strict guidelines and also steps in order to save these lakes before they completely dried up or polluted as the rest of them
Some of the lakes in Bengaluru which are marshy, mud, waste material.
28 Chick begur tank Water Spread/Partly marshy
173 Turahalli kere Water Spread/Partly marshy
118 Lake Inside BEL Campus Waterbody
73 Horamavu Agara Kere Filled with Waste
100 Kattiganahalli Kere Filled with Waste
184 Vijanapura Kere Filled with Waste
15 Basavanagar Marshy
26 Byrasandra Kere Marshy
52 Garepalya Kere Marshy
112 Kudlu chick kere Marshy
116 Kunte ( Near Gopal Enterprises Proposed Resedential Lyt) Marshy
131 Nagarabhavi kere Marshy
143 Parappana Agrahara kere Marshy
158 Sigehalli Kere Marshy
188 Yelachenahalli Kere Marshy
2 Agrahara Lake Muddy Water
22 Bhoganahalli Kere Muddy Water
45 Doddakannenahalli Kere Muddy Water
59 Gunjur Kere (Carmelaram kere) Muddy Water
61 Gunjur kunte (Carmelaram kunte) Muddy Water
78 Hosur Kere Muddy Water
136 Narasimha Shastri Kere Muddy Water
BBMP has started working on certain lakes in the city. They have initiated the program in cleaning the mud and desilting the lake. BBMP is also working hard in getting the lake back to life.
Some of the lakes which BBMP is carrying its work on::
3 Allalasandra Kere Desilting work under prog
33 Chinnappanahalli Kere Desilting work under prog
39 Deepanjali kere Desilting work under prog
83 Jangashetty kere Desilting work under prog
137 Nayandalli kere Desilting work under prog
176 Uttarahalli kere Desilting work under prog