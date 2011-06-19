BBMP Lakes which are being restored in Bengaluru city

These lakes still have life and can restore back to the their original condition. However, BBMP has take certain draft strict guidelines and also steps in order to save these lakes before they completely dried up or polluted as the rest of them



28 Chick begur tank Water Spread/Partly marshy

173 Turahalli kere Water Spread/Partly marshy

118 Lake Inside BEL Campus Waterbody

73 Horamavu Agara Kere Filled with Waste

100 Kattiganahalli Kere Filled with Waste

184 Vijanapura Kere Filled with Waste

15 Basavanagar Marshy

26 Byrasandra Kere Marshy

52 Garepalya Kere Marshy

112 Kudlu chick kere Marshy

116 Kunte ( Near Gopal Enterprises Proposed Resedential Lyt) Marshy

131 Nagarabhavi kere Marshy

143 Parappana Agrahara kere Marshy

158 Sigehalli Kere Marshy

188 Yelachenahalli Kere Marshy

2 Agrahara Lake Muddy Water

22 Bhoganahalli Kere Muddy Water

45 Doddakannenahalli Kere Muddy Water

59 Gunjur Kere (Carmelaram kere) Muddy Water

61 Gunjur kunte (Carmelaram kunte) Muddy Water

78 Hosur Kere Muddy Water

136 Narasimha Shastri Kere Muddy Water





BBMP has started working on certain lakes in the city. They have initiated the program in cleaning the mud and desilting the lake. BBMP is also working hard in getting the lake back to life.



Some of the lakes which BBMP is carrying its work on::



3 Allalasandra Kere Desilting work under prog

33 Chinnappanahalli Kere Desilting work under prog

39 Deepanjali kere Desilting work under prog

83 Jangashetty kere Desilting work under prog

137 Nayandalli kere Desilting work under prog

176 Uttarahalli kere Desilting work under prog