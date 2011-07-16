Get your voter id card online now

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to provide the Voter id card online, in association with MNC providing technical support for the same. As per Government the Voter id card will be issued in month time.





Get you Voter id online.



Karnataka Government has decided for the first time in the country to issue Voter id online and send the hard copy within a month to the respective member.



This will be first in the country, that any state is going digital and providing the Voter id for its citizens within a month time, than the normal nine montha(Government deadline). However, this has not been yet implemented.



Microsoft Corp and TCS have tied up for the technical support for the project. All the eligible voters will get the card within a month after the verification has been completed by the respective officers.



The process to get your voter id card is:



1) Log on http://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the link of the officer and

3) Click on the link for online Form 6 application form.

4) One name, email id and mobile number are provided a unique id will be generated.

5) The user will be provided with unique login id and password.



Documents needed:



1) You can now fill the Form 6 online.

2) Scan copy of the photograph must be attached with the form.

3) Hard copies of the respective documents should be attach with the form.

4) These form should be submitted to the respective area electrol offices.



Once you have submitted the documents, the Booth level officers will go forward and verify the address, documents. They have visit your address for verification.



Once everything is in placed the Voter id card will be despatched to your residence address mentioned.

Download Form 6



More Forms for Electoral Enrollment Process Download all forms here



To Find your name in the Voter List



Note: The process of enrolling in electrol was started during election, many residents submitted their form and still waiting for the voter id card. Though their name are present in the Voting list. For getting the voter id card, they have to wait still. With the way each project is going on slow pace, please make a note a month time is something that everyone needs to understand.