Obtain Electoral Form to get your name in the Karnataka Voters list

Many citizens in Bengaluru city do not have the Voter id card and are trying hard to get the card which will give them an identity for many approval which they want to apply for and get the right of vote

Karnataka Government has initiated the Electoral enrollments process during the election process of Lok Sabha, Assembly and BBMP Elections.

However, Government did promise that they new voters, correction of name or deletion or change of address which was carried on by the respective officers of the region.

Now if you have not completed your name registration or other process, here you go, The Karnataka Government has initiated a new project with getting the Voter id online with the registration and documents to be submitted to the respective officers and get your card in a month time.

The other forms which are included here:

To obtain, click on the corresponding form names.

Form 4 : Application For New Registration of Electors at the time of Enumeration (house to house verification) when enumerator finds the house repeatedly locked.
Form 6 : Application for inclusion of name in electoral roll after draft publication of draft roll (if your name is not included in the draft role).
Form 7 : Application for objection to inclusion of name in electoral roll.
Form 8 : Application for objection to particulars entered in electoral roll.
Form 8A: Application for transposition of entry in electoral roll.
EPIC 001: Form to be submitted for obtaining Electoral Photo ID Card(EPIC)
EPIC 001A: Form for submission of photograph (optional) along with Form 6 / 8 / 8A
EPIC 001B: Form for submission of photograph for EPIC

Forms for Candidate

FORM 2A : Nomination paper for Lok Sabha Election
FORM 2B : Nomination paper for Legislative Assembly Election
FORM 26 : Affidavit regarding Criminal Cases
AFFIDAVIT : Affidavit regarding Assets

To Find your name in the Voter List


