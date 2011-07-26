    1. Resources
    2. Articles
    3. Bengaluru Updates

Check your LPG Connection Status

Posted Date: |Updated: 26-Jul-2011 |Category: Bengaluru Updates |Author: |Member Level: Gold |Points: 25 (Rs 25) |


With Government deciding to reject or cancel the LPG Connection for the citizens in the city and state due to illegal connections, multiple connections. You can check the status of the your Gas Connection right here

Karnataka Government was in action with asking citizens to submit their documents in order to verify that the LPG Gas Connection that they have is valid and does not fall under any kind of irregularities.

With illegal connections, multiple connection and not able to track the Gas usage supply, Government decided and has asked every citizens to submit certain documents which will help them to verify their gas connection and keep it active.

IF they found any kind of irregularities in the connection, then it will be cancelled. Many citizens in the city have already started facing the heat, with Government started to cancel the connection though they are valid and Government has misplaced the Documents submitted by them.

In order to track or verify the status of your LPG Gas Connection:

Verify your LPG Gas Status


Related Articles

LPG Gas Cylinders Subsidized System Details

Get to know how the LPG Gas Cylinders subsidized system will work starting from Oct 1 from various oil companies and how many cylinders will you get till March 2013. How will the tracking mechanism work with the citizens and gas agency.

More articles: Lpg Customers LPG Gas Connection Bangalore Utilities

Comments



  • Do not include your name, "with regards" etc in the comment. Write detailed comment, relevant to the topic.
  • No HTML formatting and links to other web sites are allowed.
  • This is a strictly moderated site. Absolutely no spam allowed.
    • Name:
    Email:
    Submit Article
    Return to Article Index
    About Us Contact Us Copyright Privacy Policy Terms Of Use Advertise
    Copyright © SpiderWorks Technologies Pvt Ltd., Kochi, India
    All Rights Reserved.