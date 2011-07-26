Check your LPG Connection Status

With Government deciding to reject or cancel the LPG Connection for the citizens in the city and state due to illegal connections, multiple connections. You can check the status of the your Gas Connection right here





Karnataka Government was in action with asking citizens to submit their documents in order to verify that the LPG Gas Connection that they have is valid and does not fall under any kind of irregularities.



With illegal connections, multiple connection and not able to track the Gas usage supply, Government decided and has asked every citizens to submit certain documents which will help them to verify their gas connection and keep it active.



IF they found any kind of irregularities in the connection, then it will be cancelled. Many citizens in the city have already started facing the heat, with Government started to cancel the connection though they are valid and Government has misplaced the Documents submitted by them.



In order to track or verify the status of your LPG Gas Connection:



Verify your LPG Gas Status