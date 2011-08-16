Lord Krishna Temples Bengaluru

Which are the temples to visit for Krishna Janmashtami pujas in Bangalore? This article answers this query by giving a list of a few of the Lord Krishna temples in Bangalore city, their locations & addresses and contact information.





Devotees of Lord Krishna will be happy to know that there is no dearth of temples in in the city to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna, especially for the annual Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Bangalore.



ISKCON Temple Bangalore

The vast temple of ISKCON attracts devout followers of Lord Krishna throughout the year, and not just on the day of Krishna Janamashtami celebrations. The 2 features of the temple's exterior which attracts plenty of awe are: (i) the gold-plated 56 foot high flag post (known as dwajastambha) and (ii) the gold plated peak (known as the kalash shikara) which rises to a height of 28 ft.



How to reach ISKCON temple Bengaluru

Driving directions to ISKCON Temple Bangalore from Bengaluru International Airport

Driving directions to ISKCON Temple Bangalore from Kempe Gowda Bus Stand (Majestic)

Driving directions to ISKCON Temple Bangalore from Yeshwantpur Railway Station

Driving directions to ISKCON Temple Bangalore from Cantonment Railway Station

Bus routes to ISKCON Temple Bangalore



Address and Phone Numbers of ISKCON Temple Bangalore

ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna-Chandra Temple

Hare Krishna Hill,

Chord Road,

Bangalore - 560010

Karnataka

India.

Ph: 91 80 23471956, 23578346 / Fax: 91 80 23578625

Email for general queries: manjunath.l@hkm-group.org

Email for Guest House booking queries: guesthouse@iskconbangalore.org

ISKCON Temple Bengaluru website



Dharmaraja Temple Bangalore

Dedicated to dedicated to Goddess Shakti, the Dharmaraja Temple, also known as the

Shree Dharamara Swamy Temple, is a major landmark in the city of Banglaore. It is the host of the famous annual Karaga festival. The temple has 2 famous images: that of Sri Dharmaraja Swami and of Lord Krishna.



Contact Information of Dharmaraja Temple Bangalore

Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Main Road, (OTC Road)

Thigalarpet,

Bangalore -560 002

Ph: 91-80-55334310



Sri Navaneetha Krishnar Temple Bangalore

Located in Dodda mallur, this temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, but in a unique form – that of a crawling baby Krishna holding a large blob of butter in his hand. This form of Lord Krishna is Lord Navaneetha. It is said that this idol appeals to your maternal instincts. The idol has been set up on a Garuda Peetam and is bedecked with jewelry. The blob of butter represents Gnyanam (self realization) which will be shared with the devotee if the devotee seeks it with a pure mind.



It is also believed that Lord Navaneetha grants the boon of a child to those who wish for offspring. Hence, numerous devotees are to be seen offering small wooden cradles (sometimes silver & gold too) to the idol.



How to reach Sri Navaneetha Krishnar Temple Bangalore:

Nearest airport: Bengaluru International Airport

Nearest railway station: Channapatna



Accommodation: Free accommodation is available at Sri Rama Temple.



Contact Information of Sri Navaneetha Krishnar Temple Bangalore

Aprameya and Navaneetha Krishna Temple

Dodda Mallur,

Channapatna Taluk,

Bangalore District – 571501

Karnataka

Contact Person: Mr.E. Venugopal, Convenor,

Ph: +91 80 7251408 / Mobile: 94480 77348