Lord Krishna Temples Bengaluru
Which are the temples to visit for Krishna Janmashtami pujas in Bangalore? This article answers this query by giving a list of a few of the Lord Krishna temples in Bangalore city, their locations & addresses and contact information.
Devotees of Lord Krishna will be happy to know that there is no dearth of temples in in the city to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna, especially for the annual Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Bangalore.
ISKCON Temple Bangalore
The vast temple of ISKCON attracts devout followers of Lord Krishna throughout the year, and not just on the day of Krishna Janamashtami celebrations. The 2 features of the temple's exterior which attracts plenty of awe are: (i) the gold-plated 56 foot high flag post (known as dwajastambha) and (ii) the gold plated peak (known as the kalash shikara) which rises to a height of 28 ft.
How to reach ISKCON temple Bengaluru
Address and Phone Numbers of ISKCON Temple Bangalore
ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna-Chandra Temple
Hare Krishna Hill,
Chord Road,
Bangalore - 560010
Karnataka
India.
Ph: 91 80 23471956, 23578346 / Fax: 91 80 23578625
Email for general queries: manjunath.l@hkm-group.org
Email for Guest House booking queries: guesthouse@iskconbangalore.org
ISKCON Temple Bengaluru website
Dharmaraja Temple Bangalore
Dedicated to dedicated to Goddess Shakti, the Dharmaraja Temple, also known as the
Shree Dharamara Swamy Temple, is a major landmark in the city of Banglaore. It is the host of the famous annual Karaga festival. The temple has 2 famous images: that of Sri Dharmaraja Swami and of Lord Krishna.
Contact Information of Dharmaraja Temple Bangalore
Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Main Road, (OTC Road)
Thigalarpet,
Bangalore -560 002
Ph: 91-80-55334310
Sri Navaneetha Krishnar Temple Bangalore
Located in Dodda mallur, this temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, but in a unique form – that of a crawling baby Krishna holding a large blob of butter in his hand. This form of Lord Krishna is Lord Navaneetha. It is said that this idol appeals to your maternal instincts. The idol has been set up on a Garuda Peetam and is bedecked with jewelry. The blob of butter represents Gnyanam (self realization) which will be shared with the devotee if the devotee seeks it with a pure mind.
It is also believed that Lord Navaneetha grants the boon of a child to those who wish for offspring. Hence, numerous devotees are to be seen offering small wooden cradles (sometimes silver & gold too) to the idol.
How to reach Sri Navaneetha Krishnar Temple Bangalore:
Accommodation: Free accommodation is available at Sri Rama Temple.
Contact Information of Sri Navaneetha Krishnar Temple Bangalore
Aprameya and Navaneetha Krishna Temple
Dodda Mallur,
Channapatna Taluk,
Bangalore District – 571501
Karnataka
Contact Person: Mr.E. Venugopal, Convenor,
Ph: +91 80 7251408 / Mobile: 94480 77348