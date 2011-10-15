Karnataka Chief Ministers from 1947 - till date

Karnataka state was formed in year 1956 from states of Mysore and renamed in 1973 as Karnataka. Karnataka's official langauge is Kannada and has seen many ups and down in the political arena of the state.





Karnataka state is the eighth largest state, the ninth largest by population and comprises 30 districts.



Kannada is the official and most widely spoken language, and English is also in use. Bangalore is the capital of the Karnataka state and all its Important Government offices and High Court of the state is present in the Bengaluru city.



2012 - Till date - Jagadish Shettar



Find below the complete list of Chief Minister of Karnataka state:







Download list of Karnataka Chief Ministers