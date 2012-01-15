Pattadakal, Karnataka

Pattadakal is well known village in Karnataka. Located in north Karnataka of pattadake district near Malaprabha River. This place is located in 22 Km form Badami and 10 km form Aihole. Pattadakal has historic temple of which belong to 8 century. In 1987 UNESCO Included Pattadakal In his list of WORLD HERTAGE SITES. Pattadakal temples are built in the Indo-Aryan style.





History of Pattadakal

Pattadakal is a capital of Chalukya dynasty. Pulikesi II was well know king of Chalukya dynasty, his period is 605 BC. After is continues victory over north India, and some please in Maharashtra and some part in Madhya Pradesh. once he win over Pallavas in South India he conquered major part form kanchipuram which is famous for sculpture, he built a big city with temples which have style of Pallavas.



He selected Pattadakal for that. He built 9 temples to celebrate the his continuous victory. Pulakesin went on to exchange ambassadors with the of Persia - his reception of the Persian ambassador is depicted in one of the paintings in the Ajanta caves, so he built one Jain sanctuary. Chalukya dynasty comes to end after 1070 Ad.



Temples in Pattadakal

Chalukya dynasty are mainly legency for their built temples. There are 10 temples in Pattadakal



Jaina Temple

Virupaksha Temple

Kadasiddheswara Temple

Sangameswara Temple

Chandrashekhara Temple

Mallikarjuna Temple

Galaganatha Temple

Kasivisweswara Temple

Jambulingeswara Temple

Papanatha Temple

Jaina Temple is locally called as jaina narayana temple which is built in 9 AD. This temple is a time of power Rastrakuta King Krishna II. This temple is built in structure of square sanctum with circumambulatory path which crossed Mandapa(hall) and Mukha mandapa(Porch). Seven Bays is divided the north and south walls of mandapa. The open mukha mandapa is peripheral rows of pillars are connected by balcony seating. All these pillars are partially lathe- turned. All modifications are characteristic of later Chalukyan temples that Came in to being in the subsequent centuries



Virupaksha Temple

Virupaksha temple is Big temple Among his all the temple. Virupaksha temple was built likeswari who is wife of vikramaditya II to honor him for the victory in battle against the pallavas of kanchipuram in 735 AD. This temple is built with 18 pillar in kukhamandapam with image of lakulisa. the inner part of virupaksh temple sculptures are part of ramayana, mahabhrarta and bhagavata.There are a number of inscriptions big and small to show victory of Vikramaditya II over Kanchipuram.



Sangameswara Temple

Sangameswara Temple Founded by King Vijayaditya around A.D.720. The oldest of all monuments at Pattadakal.



Mallikarjuna Temple

is enhanced with a four-storeyed vimana with a round griva and sikhara. this temple is built by vikaramaditya II. This temple build over the victory of pallvas.



There no note for some of temples. One of the best please to visit in Karnataka is Pattadakal.



How to Reach

By Rail

Badami is the nearest railhead from Pattadakal, at a distance of 22 km.



Road

Pattadakal is well connected with Bijapur by road. The state highway 14 connects Pattakadal with Badami and Aihole.