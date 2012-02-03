    1. Resources
Places around Bangalore

Bangalore is undoubtedly a very famous tourist spot. But there are many places in and around Bangalore that are nice to visit. Some of them are explored and others are rarely known. But there many beautiful places that are unknown and unexplored to bangaloreans. So,in this article I will give you the details of some of the places.

Places to visit in and around Bangalore :



Nrithyagrama :



Nrithyagrama is one of the most different type of dance schools in Karnataka. It was established in the year 1990 by protima gowry. The Nrithyagrama is basically a dance teaching gurukul. Here the importance is given to dance. You can visit the place and have an amazing experience about the different forms of dance. Here the dance principles followed by Protima Gowry is different and her dedication to dance can be seen when you visit this place!

Location : It is located at a distance of 30 Km from the Bangalore city!

Address of Nrithyagrama : Nrityagram, Hessaraghatta, Bangalore
Pin code-560 088,
Karnataka state, India

Contact number : 080 28466313,080 28466314

email id : nrityagram@gmail.com

timings : Tuesday to Saturday from 10 AM in the morning to 2 PM in the afternoon

For more information please refer : http://www.nrityagram.org

Antharagange :



Antharagange is located at a distance of 68 Km from Bangalore city. It is a must visit for all trekking lovers. This is because anthargange has a rocky structure and place is fully filled rocks. It is and excellent option for all adventure lovers since there are numerous caves to explore. You will definitely love it when you visit. The best plan to visit Antharagange is planning for a day trip along with your friends or relatives who are trekkers and adventure lovers. This will be best on weekends filled with lot of fun ! Trekking experience is a must since the rock trekking is little difficult so please consult some experienced people before trekking this place.The best time to visit this place will be between october and march as after summer or rainy seasons may affect your trip!Anthargange is located on the old Madras road, which passes through the town of Kolar in Karnataka. From Kolar it is very near to reach the Anthargange hills. Clubs,companies offer package tours also. Bangalore mountaineering club will be one among them. You can refer the official Bangalore Mountaineering club website for more details.

www.bmcindia.org/

Cabs and other facilities are also available.

Car mobile: Phone No- 91 80 41220114
Star City Cars: Phone No- 91 80 23412006


