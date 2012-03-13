New Auto fare Price for Bengaluru city

From Monday, the auto fares have gone up and auto rickshaw have already started making bucks stating the new card has not been printed and fares have gone up from Rs. 17 to 20. For all the Bangaloreans to make it easy to know how much will they need to pay for their journey.





With increase in fares for auto rickshaw starting from Monday, it has been hard time for the Bangaloreans citizens to cope with the fares asked by the auto rickshaw drivers.



Though the meters are not yet corrected to Rs. 20 from Rs. 17. They are just over charging every customer with the fare. Either stating that new card has not being issued or price has increased. However, there are some Auto drivers, who have got new card and charging as per the card displayed new fares.



With Government accepting the demand of auto rickshaw union, to increase the fare from Rs. 17 to Rs. 20 and also decrease the minimum from 2 km to 1.8 km. Still the auto drivers are in demanding position.



The auto do not have Digital meter which are mandatory according to the RTO. This is not being handled by Government or RTO to check if all the auto;'s in Bangalore are fitted with digital meter.



However, it is always give and take between Government and Auto Union.



To make it easy for the Bangaloreans, here you go the new Auto fare list for Bangalore city.



KM Old Fare New Fare

1.8 17 20

2 17 22

3 26 33

4 35 44

5 44 55

6 53 66

7 62 77

8 71 88

9 80 99

10 89 110

11 98 121

12 107 132

13 116 143

14 125 154

15 134 165

16 143 176

17 152 187

18 161 198

19 170 209

20 179 220