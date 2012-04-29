Check your name in Bangalore Voters List
Bangalore citizens have got an opportunity to get themselves enrolled in the voter list again or check their name in voter list. Election Commission of India has issued a notification for revision of the voter list in Bangalore city assembly constituencies. Grab this opportunity and enroll your self for the upcoming General and central election in state and Country.
To know how you can find your name is present in the voter list or not. There are different ways you can do it or Government is going to start working on it.
1) Log on to Find your name in voter list
2) Visit the nearest BBMP office in locality and check for your name listed.
3) Government is going to initiate a drive for door to door registration from April 30. This help you to submit the relevant documents to the person and get yourself enrolled in the voters list.
Forms that you will need:
Documents required
Contact information for BBMP
BBMP Call Centre: 080 22660000 / 22221188.
Send an SMS to 9243355223 to know the details in the electoral rolls in the following format:
