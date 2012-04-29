Check your name in Bangalore Voters List

Bangalore citizens have got an opportunity to get themselves enrolled in the voter list again or check their name in voter list. Election Commission of India has issued a notification for revision of the voter list in Bangalore city assembly constituencies. Grab this opportunity and enroll your self for the upcoming General and central election in state and Country.



To know how you can find your name is present in the voter list or not. There are different ways you can do it or Government is going to start working on it.



1) Log on to Find your name in voter list



2) Visit the nearest BBMP office in locality and check for your name listed.



3) Government is going to initiate a drive for door to door registration from April 30. This help you to submit the relevant documents to the person and get yourself enrolled in the voters list.



Forms that you will need:



Form 6: If your name is not listed in the voter list and needs to be updated.



Form 8: This forms is used to update your particulars if the listed on the list are incorrect.



Form 7: This form is used to delete your name from the voter listed, if you have moved from assembly constituency to other.



Form 8A: If you have moved to a new assembly constituency.







Documents required



EPIC Card if already have one and need correction to be done.



Passport size photograph if the photo is wrong on the EPIC card or no photo.



Contact information for BBMP



BBMP Call Centre: 080 22660000 / 22221188.



Send an SMS to 9243355223 to know the details in the electoral rolls in the following format:



kaepic EPIC card number.