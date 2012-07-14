Cabinet Minister list of CM Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar has been appointed as new Chief Minister of Karnataka State. With new portfolio in his belt, he has decided on working on Deputy CM and other team to get the Cabinet portfolio setup.





With new Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar appointed for the Karnataka state. He has finalized his ministers portfolio immediately with no change in their currently profile.



Jagadish Shettar will also decide on some change in the ministerial portfolio in consent with Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa and R Ashoka. The team is going to meet with senior leaders and also BJP team in New Delhi on further decide on what action and steps to be taken for the development of the state. Also some major decision to be taken on the ministers portfolio before the next monsoon season starts.



The Minister portfolio in CM Jagadish Shettar Cabinet are:



Chief Minister: Jagadish Shettar – Finance, Urban Development, DPAR, Intelligence, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Deputy Chief Minister: KS Eshwarappa – Revenue ministry

R Ashoka – Home and Tranport ministry

DN Jeevraj – Food and Civil Supplies ministry

Aravind Limbavali – Health and family welfare ministry.

MP Renukacharya – Excise ministry.

V Somanna – Housing ministry.

CP Yogeshwar – Forest Department ministry.

Sunil Vallayapure – Infrastructure ministry.

CT Ravi – Higher Education ministry.

Kota Srinivas Poojary – Muzrai

Varthur R Prakash – Textiles

A Narayanaswamy – Social Welfare

Anand Singh – Tourism

Kalakappa Bandi – Women and Child Development

CM Udasi – Public Works

Sogadu Shivanna – Planning

Umesh V Katti – Agriculture

Anand V Asnotikar – Science and Technology

Visvesvara Hegde Kageri – Primary and Secondary Education

Revunaik Belamagi – Animal Husbandry

BN Bachhe Gowda – Labour

SA Ravindranath – Horticulture

SA Ramdas – Medical Education

Narasimha Naik – Small Scale Industries.

SK Bellubbi – Agriculture produce marketing

Appachu Ranjan – Youth affairs and Sports.

Murugesh R Nirani – Large and Medium Industries

B J Puttaswamy – Co-operation

Govind M Karjol – Minor Irrigation, Kannada and Culture

Shobha Karandlaje – Energy

Basavaraj Bommal – Water Resources

Balachandra L Jarkiholi – Muncipal Administration.



With Governor H Bharadwaj, already concerning on the appointment of 5 minister in cabinet portfolio, who are facing charges against them - CP Yogeshwar, V Somanna, Murugesh R Nirani, CT Ravi and MP Renukacharya.



Governor has mentioned/asked CM Jagadish Shettar to start working on drought affected areas in the state and also setup a non-controversial Lok Ayukta at the earliest.