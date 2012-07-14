    1. Resources
Cabinet Minister list of CM Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar has been appointed as new Chief Minister of Karnataka State. With new portfolio in his belt, he has decided on working on Deputy CM and other team to get the Cabinet portfolio setup.

With new Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar appointed for the Karnataka state. He has finalized his ministers portfolio immediately with no change in their currently profile.

Jagadish Shettar will also decide on some change in the ministerial portfolio in consent with Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa and R Ashoka. The team is going to meet with senior leaders and also BJP team in New Delhi on further decide on what action and steps to be taken for the development of the state. Also some major decision to be taken on the ministers portfolio before the next monsoon season starts.

The Minister portfolio in CM Jagadish Shettar Cabinet are:

  • Chief Minister: Jagadish Shettar – Finance, Urban Development, DPAR, Intelligence, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.
  • Deputy Chief Minister: KS Eshwarappa – Revenue ministry
  • R Ashoka – Home and Tranport ministry
  • DN Jeevraj – Food and Civil Supplies ministry
  • Aravind Limbavali – Health and family welfare ministry.
  • MP Renukacharya – Excise ministry.
  • V Somanna – Housing ministry.
  • CP Yogeshwar – Forest Department ministry.
  • Sunil Vallayapure – Infrastructure ministry.
  • CT Ravi – Higher Education ministry.
  • Kota Srinivas Poojary – Muzrai
  • Varthur R Prakash – Textiles
  • A Narayanaswamy – Social Welfare
  • Anand Singh – Tourism
  • Kalakappa Bandi – Women and Child Development
  • CM Udasi – Public Works
  • Sogadu Shivanna – Planning
  • Umesh V Katti – Agriculture
  • Anand V Asnotikar – Science and Technology
  • Visvesvara Hegde Kageri – Primary and Secondary Education
  • Revunaik Belamagi – Animal Husbandry
  • BN Bachhe Gowda – Labour
  • SA Ravindranath – Horticulture
  • SA Ramdas – Medical Education
  • Narasimha Naik – Small Scale Industries.
  • SK Bellubbi – Agriculture produce marketing
  • Appachu Ranjan – Youth affairs and Sports.
  • Murugesh R Nirani – Large and Medium Industries
  • B J Puttaswamy – Co-operation
  • Govind M Karjol – Minor Irrigation, Kannada and Culture
  • Shobha Karandlaje – Energy
  • Basavaraj Bommal – Water Resources
  • Balachandra L Jarkiholi – Muncipal Administration.


    • With Governor H Bharadwaj, already concerning on the appointment of 5 minister in cabinet portfolio, who are facing charges against them - CP Yogeshwar, V Somanna, Murugesh R Nirani, CT Ravi and MP Renukacharya.

    Governor has mentioned/asked CM Jagadish Shettar to start working on drought affected areas in the state and also setup a non-controversial Lok Ayukta at the earliest.


