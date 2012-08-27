Get the electoral forms and Find your name
Do you want to know if your name is registered with Election Commission of India and you enjoy the voting rights for upcoming election in country or state. Find your name and also get the forms which you will need to enroll your self if your name is not enrolled.
With Indian and state Government reaching out to citizens in all possible way to get them enroll in the electoral list of the country. Which will help them to enjoy the most important "Right to Vote" during state and central election.
Also elect the right candidate for their locality, state and country who will help them to develop their respective city. It is very important that every citizen should make use of the "Right to vote" and also enroll himself in the electoral list.
Please find below some useful information which will help you check if you are enrolled in the electoral list or need the forms to submit to get your name added.
Search Your Name In Electoral Roll of India:
If you are already enrolled and got your EPIC card: SearchWithEpicNo
If you do not know your EPIC card number, then search with your name:
Using your name
If you think you are enrolled then try some alternate method of naming convention. Still, if you are not able to find your name, using either search method, then you may not be enrolled. It is time enroll yourself in the list.
Forms that needs to made use for enrolling in the list:
A very useful article for every indian.
thank you for such a detailed information.
I have a doubt, I have my EPIC number details but lost my ID CARD
what I can do to get it again. please guide me.