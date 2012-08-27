Get the electoral forms and Find your name

Do you want to know if your name is registered with Election Commission of India and you enjoy the voting rights for upcoming election in country or state. Find your name and also get the forms which you will need to enroll your self if your name is not enrolled.









With Indian and state Government reaching out to citizens in all possible way to get them enroll in the electoral list of the country. Which will help them to enjoy the most important "Right to Vote" during state and central election.



Also elect the right candidate for their locality, state and country who will help them to develop their respective city. It is very important that every citizen should make use of the "Right to vote" and also enroll himself in the electoral list.



Please find below some useful information which will help you check if you are enrolled in the electoral list or need the forms to submit to get your name added.



Search Your Name In Electoral Roll of India:



If you are already enrolled and got your EPIC card: SearchWithEpicNo



If you do not know your EPIC card number, then search with your name:

Using your name



If you think you are enrolled then try some alternate method of naming convention. Still, if you are not able to find your name, using either search method, then you may not be enrolled. It is time enroll yourself in the list.







Forms that needs to made use for enrolling in the list:



Form 6 : Application for inclusion of name in electoral roll after draft publication of draft roll (if your name is not included in the draft role).



Form 7 : Application for objection to inclusion of name in electoral roll.



Form 8 : Application for objection to particulars entered in electoral roll.



Form 8A : Application for transposition of entry in electoral roll.



EPIC 001 : Form to be submitted for obtaining Electoral Photo ID Card(EPIC)



EPIC 001A : Form for submission of photograph (optional) along with Form 6 / 8 / 8A



EPIC 001B : Form for submission of photograph for EPIC