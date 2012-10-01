LPG Gas Cylinders Subsidized System Details

Get to know how the LPG Gas Cylinders subsidized system will work starting from Oct 1 from various oil companies and how many cylinders will you get till March 2013. How will the tracking mechanism work with the citizens and gas agency.





With Government declaring the cap for subsidized domestic cylinders to 6 every year which can into effect from Oct 1. Gas Agency and also Oil companies are thinking on a mechanism which will help them to track the LPG gas cylinders delivery to the citizens.



Get to know how IOC, BP and HPCL will keep a track of the same:

From Oct 1 – March 31, 2013 – Everyone will be receiving 3 cylinders for the subsidized rate irrespective of the Cylinders consumed before the above (Sept 14) date.

The customer needs to have their Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet which is blue color and contains details about their gas connection.

If you do not have the book, then you will need to get in contact with the respective gas agency and obtain the book.

Cash receipt and acknowledgement will indicate the number of subsidized cylinders on them for the current year ie 1/3.2/3,3/3 and from next year it will be 1/6…6/6. This will also be mentioned in your DGCC Booklet.



As Citizens our responsibility to track the same:



Product the DGCC booklet to the delivery person while receiving the refill cylinder.

Check that the serial number of the DGCC matches with the printed cash memo.

Sign on the DGCC booklet as well as copy of the cash memo and also check the memo if it contains the subsidized number.

Every delivery needs to be recorded in DGCC book and signed by delivery man.

Keep the cash memo and DGCC book carefully, if there are any disputes that may rise and you can produce them.

Register your mobile number with the distribution, so that the confirmation of refill sent to by the gas agency.

Subsidized rate are likely to change every month depending on international price of LPG.



To know more on the same:

Visit: www.petroleum.nic.in / indiane.co.in / ebharatgas.com / hindustanpetroleum.com



Call : 1800-23333-555