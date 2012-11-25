Register your complaint online with Bescom

BESCOM has made a move to technology with helping the customers to register their complaints online and via sms for their electricity and meter issues. Find below the complete information on how to file a complaint to BESCOM via online and SMS.





BESCOM has finally gone online to help its customer to register complaint via two methods online and sms. This move will help BESCOM to track issues quickly and also resolves disputes of electricity bulls within 15 days of the time.



Once customer register his complaint, he will get a docket number, which will help him to track the status of the complaint. P Manivannan, Managing Director of BESCOM is also planning to send copies of 'customer grievance redressal procedure' (CGRP) to every officer in Bescom and resident welfare associations



Method on How to file a complaint



Go to BESCOM website then Click on Customer Relations, Go to Customer Care Helpline and click on Online Complaint Registration.



Now Fill in details :



Your name,

RR number (meter number),

contact details,

nature of the complaint

and submit it online



You will receive a docket number by SMS, using which you can track your complaint



How register a complaint via SMS:



You can also send an SMS to 9243150000 in the format, BESCOM < Subdivision code> < Nature of complaint> For Example: BESCOM N2 Excess Bill



Direct Helpline number to register complaint:



If you can't register complaint through SMS, call 080 22873333