Direct Subsidy Cash Transfer for LPG Customer using Aadhaar

Central Government has decided to launch the scheme of direct cash transfer to LPG customer starting from 1st Jan 2013. This scheme is going to launch in 51 districts in the country and with some districts in Karnataka State. Get to know the process of getting the subsidy cash in your saving bank account.





The most important project of Aadhaar launched by the Central Government which has was planned to linked to many other entities wit the country. One of them was Direct Cash transfer to the customer account to hold these Aadhaar card to their saving account.



Finally the Central Government of India has decided to launch "Direct Transfer of Cash Subsidy to Domestic LPG Customers" in the districts of Dharwad, Mysore & Tumkur of Karnataka State.



Process of registering yourself



All the domestic LPG Customers in these districts will then get subsidy directly in their Aadhar-linked bank account for 6 LPG Cylinders per financial year only, if they provide:



1) Aadhaar Number

2) Link their Aadhaar Number to their Bank account.



If you have an Aadhaar letter and savings bank account linked to your Aadhaar Number then you need to:



Create your Aadhaar Registration Sheet (as shown below).

Go to your LPG Distributor and submit it (for verification carry your original Aadhaar Letter).



If you have Aadhaar letter but do not have savings bank account linked to your Aadhaar number then you need to.



Link your savings account to your Aadhaar number by visiting your bank.

Create your Aadhaar Registration Sheet (as shown below).

Go to your LPG Distributor and submit it (for verification carry your original Aadhaar Letter).



If you do not have your Aadhaar Letter:



Visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center in your area, get your Aadhaar Letter.

Link your savings account to your Aadhaar number by visiting your bank.

Create your Aadhaar Registration Sheet (as shown below).

Go to your LPG Distributor and submit it (for verification carry your original Aadhaar Letter).



Please provide the photocopy of first page of DGCC/Bluebook or recent delivery receipt along with the "Aadhaar Registration Sheet".







Documents to be submitted are:



Address Proofs accpeted



Aadhaar Letter

Lease Agreement

Telephone or Electricity Bill or any other Utility Bill

Self Declaration attested by Gazetted Officer

Flat Alottment or possession Letter

LIC Policy, Driving License, Voter id, Passport, Ration Car, House Registration Documents.



For more information on the same you can visit the Aadhaar website and your respective gas agency website.