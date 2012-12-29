    1. Resources
    2. Articles
    3. Bengaluru Updates

Direct Subsidy Cash Transfer for LPG Customer using Aadhaar

Posted Date: |Updated: 29-Dec-2012 |Category: Bengaluru Updates |Author: |Member Level: Gold |Points: 50 (Rs 50) |


Central Government has decided to launch the scheme of direct cash transfer to LPG customer starting from 1st Jan 2013. This scheme is going to launch in 51 districts in the country and with some districts in Karnataka State. Get to know the process of getting the subsidy cash in your saving bank account.

The most important project of Aadhaar launched by the Central Government which has was planned to linked to many other entities wit the country. One of them was Direct Cash transfer to the customer account to hold these Aadhaar card to their saving account.

Finally the Central Government of India has decided to launch "Direct Transfer of Cash Subsidy to Domestic LPG Customers" in the districts of Dharwad, Mysore & Tumkur of Karnataka State.

Process of registering yourself

All the domestic LPG Customers in these districts will then get subsidy directly in their Aadhar-linked bank account for 6 LPG Cylinders per financial year only, if they provide:

1) Aadhaar Number
2) Link their Aadhaar Number to their Bank account.

If you have an Aadhaar letter and savings bank account linked to your Aadhaar Number then you need to:

  • Create your Aadhaar Registration Sheet (as shown below).
  • Go to your LPG Distributor and submit it (for verification carry your original Aadhaar Letter).


    • If you have Aadhaar letter but do not have savings bank account linked to your Aadhaar number then you need to.

  • Link your savings account to your Aadhaar number by visiting your bank.
  • Create your Aadhaar Registration Sheet (as shown below).
  • Go to your LPG Distributor and submit it (for verification carry your original Aadhaar Letter).


    • If you do not have your Aadhaar Letter:

  • Visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center in your area, get your Aadhaar Letter.
  • Link your savings account to your Aadhaar number by visiting your bank.
  • Create your Aadhaar Registration Sheet (as shown below).
  • Go to your LPG Distributor and submit it (for verification carry your original Aadhaar Letter).


    • Please provide the photocopy of first page of DGCC/Bluebook or recent delivery receipt along with the "Aadhaar Registration Sheet".

    Sample Aadhaar Registraition

    Documents to be submitted are:

    Address Proofs accpeted

  • Aadhaar Letter
  • Lease Agreement
  • Telephone or Electricity Bill or any other Utility Bill
  • Self Declaration attested by Gazetted Officer
  • Flat Alottment or possession Letter
    LIC Policy, Driving License, Voter id, Passport, Ration Car, House Registration Documents.


    • For more information on the same you can visit the Aadhaar website and your respective gas agency website.


    Related Articles

    Check your LPG Connection Status

    With Government deciding to reject or cancel the LPG Connection for the citizens in the city and state due to illegal connections, multiple connections. You can check the status of the your Gas Connection right here

    LPG Gas Cylinders Subsidized System Details

    Get to know how the LPG Gas Cylinders subsidized system will work starting from Oct 1 from various oil companies and how many cylinders will you get till March 2013. How will the tracking mechanism work with the citizens and gas agency.

    More articles: Lpg Customers

    Comments



  • Do not include your name, "with regards" etc in the comment. Write detailed comment, relevant to the topic.
  • No HTML formatting and links to other web sites are allowed.
  • This is a strictly moderated site. Absolutely no spam allowed.
    • Name:
    Email:
    Submit Article
    Return to Article Index
    About Us Contact Us Copyright Privacy Policy Terms Of Use Advertise
    Copyright © SpiderWorks Technologies Pvt Ltd., Kochi, India
    All Rights Reserved.