Political Parties in Karnataka State
With Karnataka gearing up for the general state assembly, there are many parties which will play a vital role in the formation of the government. Many small and independent candidates will also make in road in the politics of Karnataka Assembly. Find the list of current political parties in the Karnataka State
The election commission has finally raised the curtain on the election timing of Karnataka state. The election will be held in 2 phase in April & May 2013.
It is do and die situation for BJP to regain its Government and also for Congress who has an added advantage after the spilt of Yeddyurappa from BJP.
This will be crucial election for both the parties, which will also give an outlook for 2014 Lok Sabha Election in the country.
Prominent Parties in Karnataka State:
Smaller Regional Parties will play a vital role in the formation of Government in Karnataka State