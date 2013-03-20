Political Parties in Karnataka State

With Karnataka gearing up for the general state assembly, there are many parties which will play a vital role in the formation of the government. Many small and independent candidates will also make in road in the politics of Karnataka Assembly. Find the list of current political parties in the Karnataka State





The election commission has finally raised the curtain on the election timing of Karnataka state. The election will be held in 2 phase in April & May 2013.



It is do and die situation for BJP to regain its Government and also for Congress who has an added advantage after the spilt of Yeddyurappa from BJP.



This will be crucial election for both the parties, which will also give an outlook for 2014 Lok Sabha Election in the country.



Prominent Parties in Karnataka State:



Bahujan Samaj Party

Bharatiya Janatha Party

Communist Party of India

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Indian National Congress

Janata Dal (Secular)

Janata Dal (United)

Samajwadi Party

Karnataka Janata Party

B Sri Ramulu Congress Party



Smaller Regional Parties will play a vital role in the formation of Government in Karnataka State



Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Akhil Bharatiya Manav Seva Dal

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

All India Forward Block

All India Forward Block (Subhasist)

Ambedkar National Congress

Bharatiya Praja Paksha

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)

Indian Justice Party

Indian National League

Indian Union Muslim League

Kannada Paksha

Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha

Lok Jan Shakti Party

Lok Paritran

National Development Party

Rashtriya Hindustan Sena Karnataka

Republican Party of India

Republican Party of India (A)

Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha

Sarvodaya Party

Shivsena

Swarna Yuga Party

Tippu Sultan National Republic Party

Independent