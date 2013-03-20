    1. Resources
Political Parties in Karnataka State

With Karnataka gearing up for the general state assembly, there are many parties which will play a vital role in the formation of the government. Many small and independent candidates will also make in road in the politics of Karnataka Assembly. Find the list of current political parties in the Karnataka State

The election commission has finally raised the curtain on the election timing of Karnataka state. The election will be held in 2 phase in April & May 2013.

It is do and die situation for BJP to regain its Government and also for Congress who has an added advantage after the spilt of Yeddyurappa from BJP.

This will be crucial election for both the parties, which will also give an outlook for 2014 Lok Sabha Election in the country.

Prominent Parties in Karnataka State:

  • Bahujan Samaj Party
  • Bharatiya Janatha Party
  • Communist Party of India
  • Communist Party of India (Marxist)
  • Indian National Congress
  • Janata Dal (Secular)
  • Janata Dal (United)
  • Samajwadi Party
  • Karnataka Janata Party
  • B Sri Ramulu Congress Party


    • Smaller Regional Parties will play a vital role in the formation of Government in Karnataka State

  • Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
  • Akhil Bharatiya Manav Seva Dal
  • All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
  • All India Forward Block
  • All India Forward Block (Subhasist)
  • Ambedkar National Congress
  • Bharatiya Praja Paksha
  • Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
  • Indian Justice Party
  • Indian National League
  • Indian Union Muslim League
  • Kannada Paksha
  • Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha
  • Lok Jan Shakti Party
  • Lok Paritran
  • National Development Party
  • Rashtriya Hindustan Sena Karnataka
  • Republican Party of India
  • Republican Party of India (A)
  • Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha
  • Sarvodaya Party
  • Shivsena
  • Swarna Yuga Party
  • Tippu Sultan National Republic Party
  • Independent


