Waterfalls in Karnataka

Posted Date: |Updated: 16-Jun-2016


With rains in all parts of the Karnataka state, the 100+ waterfalls are now the main tourists spot for weekend and spend some good time in the lush green beauty and scenic view.

Enjoy your Weekend at the Waterfall in Karnataka.

There are as many 100 waterfalls across the Karnataka state. With rains all over the state, most of the waterfalls are now becoming tourist attraction and also scenic beauty for the visitors.

Major rivers which form these Waterfall are Cauvery, Aghanashini, Kali and Bedthi. This is the best time to visit the waterfall with lush green beauty, scenic view and full flow of waterfall and adventure.

List of Waterfalls in Karnataka

  • Unchalli Waterfalls in Karnataka.

  • Hebbe Waterfalls in Karnataka

  • Gokak Waterfalls

  • Iruppu Waterfalls

  • Shivasamudram

  • Sathoddi Waterfalls

  • Magodu Waterfalls

  • Mallalli Waterfalls

  • Abbi Waterfalls.


