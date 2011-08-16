Waterfalls in Karnataka

With rains in all parts of the Karnataka state, the 100+ waterfalls are now the main tourists spot for weekend and spend some good time in the lush green beauty and scenic view.





Enjoy your Weekend at the Waterfall in Karnataka.



There are as many 100 waterfalls across the Karnataka state. With rains all over the state, most of the waterfalls are now becoming tourist attraction and also scenic beauty for the visitors.



Major rivers which form these Waterfall are Cauvery, Aghanashini, Kali and Bedthi. This is the best time to visit the waterfall with lush green beauty, scenic view and full flow of waterfall and adventure.



List of Waterfalls in Karnataka



Unchalli Waterfalls in Karnataka.



Hebbe Waterfalls in Karnataka



Gokak Waterfalls



Iruppu Waterfalls



Shivasamudram



Sathoddi Waterfalls



Magodu Waterfalls



Mallalli Waterfalls



Abbi Waterfalls.