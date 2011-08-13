Bannerghatta National Park, Bengaluru

Bannerghatta National Park, Bengaluru is the best place to spend your weekend with Jungle Safari, Snakes, Crocodiles and butterfly. It is very good place to visit to go with Children and outing during holidays.





Bannerghatta National Park is one of the major tourist attraction in Bengaluru City, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1978. It is about 22 km from Bangalore.



Bannerghatta National Park covers an area of 25,000+ acres and has large variety of birds, lions, tigers, crocodiles, snakes and butterfly park. Bannerghatta National Park also provides safari for all its visitors during the day time. There are plans for Night Safari. It is paradise for the trekkers with Uddigebande (3.5 km) a natural rock formation called Hajjamana Kallu (3 km) and Mirza Hill (1.5 km)



How to reach Bannerghatta Park:



You drive on your own to the park following the Bannerghatta road which is approx 22 kilometers out of Bengaluru city toward south. If you would like to travel by bus in 365 or V365 will take you directly to the park.



Park Timings:



The park is open to visitors between 9 AM and 5 PM. Closed on Tuesdays.



Entrance Fees:



Entry fee per day Rs. 200

Safari in department bus Rs.100

Safari in department jeep

Pvt Vehicle safari (By jeep/car) Rs.1000

Pvt Vehicle safari (By bus/truck) Rs.2500

LCV Rs.1500

Guide fee per day Rs. 400

Long nature walk: Rs 200

Short nature walk: Rs 150

Additional fee for photo camera:

Additional fee for video camera: Rs 1000

Elephant ride (paid inside the park): Rs 300

Butterfly Park: Rs 150



If you would like to spend time in the Bannerghatta, then you contact:



Bannerghatta Nature Camp, Bannerghatta, Tel: 080-25597021 - 25 (Corporate Office), Fax: 080-25586163 (Corporate Office), Email: junglelodges@vsnl.com,



The Tariff: Indians: Rs. 1000/- , Foreign citizens: US $30/-, Dormitory: Indians: Rs. 500/- , Foreign citizens: US $20/-



